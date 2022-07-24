Danone Indonesia Wins Award for Best Company to Work For in Asia

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia recently won HR Asia's Best Company to Work For in Asia 2022 award.

As the name suggests, the award recognizes the company's efforts in building high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace culture. This marks the third time that Danone took home this award. Danone Indonesia previously won the award in 2019 and 2021.

"At Danone Indonesia, we try to listen to our team. By doing so, we can empower them to give their best. In an ever-changing world, we have to continuously adapt by honing our curiosity, and keep a learner mindset every day," Connie Ang, the chief executive officer at Danone Indonesia, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Some of Danone Indonesia’s key company policies include a six-month paid maternity leave and a 10-day paid paternity leave which have been in effect since 2016. Danone also offers flexible working arrangements, health insurance, and lactation rooms, in hopes of becoming a family-friendly company.

Following the pandemic, Danone has adapted to interact digitally, while also boosting the collaborative efforts between each team. The company also makes sure that the employees’ safety and health remain a top priority. Danone Indonesia’s efforts in creating an outstanding workplace for its employees resulted in a high average score on HR Asia’s survey.

“To us, being chosen as ‘The Best Company to Work For in Asia’ is more than just an award. It motivates us to make Danone Indonesia a destination workplace for people with talent and enthusiasm,” Connie said.

According to Connie, in business, success starts with the employees.

“All of us are responsible to create a condition that enables us to thrive and excel as a winning team that knows how to work together to achieve extraordinary results. This award represents our commitment to building a workplace where people can achieve noble goals; who test and challenge each other and in doing so, we also become the best version of both ourselves and business,” she added.