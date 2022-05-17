Danone Indonesia Wins Two 2022 PR Awards

Food company Danone Indonesia takes home two awards at the 2022 PR Awards in Hotel Shangri-La, Singapore, on May 13, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia announced on Tuesday that it had taken home two trophies at the recent 2022 PR Awards.

Danone Indonesia won a silver in the Best PR Team of The Year category. The company's SGM Eksplor Progress Maxx #AyoTunjukTangan ('Let's Raise Hand') campaign also received a bronze award for the Best Campaign FMCG category.

The awarding ceremony took place in Hotel Shangri-La, Singapore, last week.

“The dynamics and challenges in recent years have forced public relations practitioners to become more creative and effective. These awards have proven that we could adapt and think creatively to identify opportunities and innovate via various means of communication, be it the media or digital channels," Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, said in a recent press statement.

The 2022 PR awards recognized public relations practitioners in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Holding this awarding ceremony was Marketing-Initiative.

On the Best PR Team of the Year silver award, Danone Indonesia public relations team embraces three strategies when communicating and maintaining relationships with the stakeholders. The strategies encompassed a commitment to multi stakeholder collaboration; a commitment to support nutritional and hydration access, as well as environmental conservation; a commitment to protect the company's reputation.

Danone Indonesia said its PR team realized these strategies by launching a comprehensive series of media relations, education, and digital communication programs.

Data shows 9 out of 10 children in Indonesia still lack access to adequate education and nutrition. These statistics, coupled with the government’s goal of developing skilled future workforce, prompted SGM Eksplor to work with multiple parties to support children’s growth, among others, by launching #AyoTunjukTangan.

In this program, Danone provided mobile phones and distance learning scholarships for 1,500 elementary school students.

The company also rehabilitated 10 schools and distributed 75,000 milk products for children older than a year old across 41 cities and 15 provinces in Indonesia. Danone Indonesia ran the campaign both digitally —including media and TV— and via offline communication channels.

The awards scoring used four parameters, such as the challenges faced by the consumers supported by relevant statistics. Other assessment categories included the brand's strategy as well as its execution and results.