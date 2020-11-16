Danone Indonesia’s Connie Ang Receives 2021 Best CEO Award

Jakarta. Connie Ang, the CEO of the food company Danone Indonesia, has just received the 2021 Best CEO Indonesia award from news outlet SWA Media Group in collaboration with human resources consultant Dunamis Organization Services.

SWA Media is giving the award to 15 CEOs —of private, state or regionally owned enterprises— based on a survey conducted in 2021.

Connie is also the only woman among the awardees.

SWA Media group chief editor Kemal E. Gani, said the awarding process was based on an employee survey on their leadership in dealing with multiple disruptions, namely technological advancement, millennial era, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The CEOs were assessed using a leadership concept that includes how the CEO inspires trust, creates vision, executes strategy, and their coach potential,” Kemal said, as quoted from a press release.

According to Connie, the award is a great encouragement for herself and the Danone Indonesia team to continue bringing positive impact.

"I believe this recognition is truly meaningful for our leaders in Danone Indonesia, as we are operating [amid] uncertain and rapidly changing times," Connie Said.

“We have made ourselves present with empathy and humility, using our minds to propel Indonesia’s progress together,” she added.

Danone Indonesia is currently operating in 26 factories with 15,000 employees spread across the archipelago.

Under Connie’s leadership, Danone Indonesia has established a health taskforce to keep the employees safe amid the pandemic. It is also offering a series of health assistance and programs for its employees.

The company aims to vaccinate all Danoners against Covid-19 and its vaccination coverage has reached 99 percent, according to its press statement.

Danone Indonesia is also helping out with the vaccine rollout for the public, namely by supporting 96 vaccination centers in 27 cities across the archipelago, in collaboration with other stakeholders.

It is also ramping up workplace facilities and technology use, among others, by launching the new head office Danone Space Jakarta.

Danone Indonesia finds creating a safe working environment and employee empowerment to be of great importance.

This includes creating a safe environment where people can express their opinions, including on tough matters, and entrusting decision-making to employees. The company is also making digital transformation efforts and implements a data-driven decision making.