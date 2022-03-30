Danone, Jakarta Gov’t Launch New Facility for MSMEs

Food company Danone Indonesia in collaboration with the Jakarta Government inaugurates the Saung Interaktif --"Interactive Hut" -- a new facility dedicated for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) located within the East Jakarta Government office complex on March 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia in collaboration with the Jakarta Government on Tuesday inaugurated the Saung Interaktif —“Interactive Hut” — a new facility dedicated for micro, small, and medium enterprises, or MSMEs.

The interactive hut spans about 8 x 4 meters and is located within the East Jakarta Government office complex. Saung Interaktif will house regular meetings for East Jakarta's MSMEs.

“I appreciate the East Jakarta City Government and Danone Indonesia’s collaboration. By working together, we can offer many things to the community,” Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a press statement, while hoping that the program could be replicated in other regions.

According to East Jakarta Mayor M. Anwar, the government is collaborating with other stakeholders to help MSMEs recover from Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Saung Interaktif program with Danone Indonesia serves as an interactive and educational platform. I thank all collaborators who take part in supporting Jakarta to rise,” Anwar said.

Saung Kreatif is one of the many initiatives that Danone Indonesia has launched to empower MSMEs.

First launched in Nov. 2022, Danone's "Damping UMKM" program has benefited 3,800 MSMEs across the archipelago. About 1,300 MSMEs among them have received exclusive training.

At the "Damping UMKM program", Danone Indonesia through Sarihusada Generasi Mahardhika teams up with Umar Usman Business Campus to provide intensive business coaching for MSMEs. The MSMEs also receive monthly thematic training.

"This is a testament to [our efforts] in community development in line with our 'One Planet, One Health' vision," Danone Indonesia sustainable development director Karyanto Wibowo said.

Danone Indonesia also involves local MSMEs in its supply chain, among others by working alongside dairy farmers in Yogyakarta and involving the informal sector to collect plastic for recycling. The company also empowers housewives as AQUA distributors via the AQUA Home Services program.

"For Danone Indonesia, the [Saung Kreatif] launch is a first step and a motivation for us to bring an impact on community development, including health and environment in East Jakarta. We do hope we can launch a similar initiative to other regions across Indonesia," Karyanto said.