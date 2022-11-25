Danone, Muhammadiyah Partner to Promote Planetary and People’s Health

Danone Indonesia recently teamed up with PP Muhammadiyah, the executive board of one of the country’s largest Muslim organizations, to promote the importance of adopting safeguarding one’s health and planet. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Danone Indonesia recently teamed up with PP Muhammadiyah, the executive board of one of the country’s largest Muslim organizations, to promote the importance of adopting safeguarding one’s health and the planet.

At the recent 2022 Muktamar Fair, Danone Indonesia provided nutrition, health, and environmental education to the visitors and Muhammadiyah cadres. Danone Indonesia also set up 50 drop boxes across the venue to minimize waste, while also promoting a circular economy. All the collected plastic waste will be recycled within Danone Indonesia’s waste management ecosystem, which will then turn them into raw materials for new bottles or other items with economic value.

Danone Indonesia embraces the “One Planet, One Health” vision, which portrays how the health of people and that of the planet are interconnected. According to Danone Indonesia corporate communications director Arif Mujahidin, “One Planet, One Health” should be the basic principle in any business conduct. This would enable us to see the progress in bringing health to the people, and also in improving the way we behave to safeguard the planet.

According to Arif, collaboration with PP Muhammadiyah is one of the ways to expand health and environment education. “It is also a perfect chance for Danone Indonesia and PP Muhammadiyah to encourage all elements of the society to embrace sustainability principles for one’s health and that of the planet,” Arif said.

Muhammad Agus Samsudin, the chairman of the Public Health Advisory Council (MPKU) PP Muhammadiyah, said that PP Muhammadiyah and Danone Indonesia are like-minded in educating the public on the importance of improving environmental and health quality.

“This shared vision is what drives Muhammadiyah and Danone Indonesia to foster more collaborations for the coming generations,” he said.

This is not the first time Danone Indonesia to team up with Muhammadiyah. Previously, they have teamed up to design programs to educate the public on stunting prevention and balanced nutrition, and also familiarize people with clean and healthy lifestyles. They have also worked together on improving clean water and sanitation access in schools and Muhammadiyah’s boarding schools. As well as developing products and micro-loans for the water and sanitation sector together with Muhammadiyah’s financial agency.

Danone Indonesia and Muhammadiyah also partnered to boost the capacity of MSMEs selling health products through education, business incubation, and access to business services. Last but not least is an education program on waste management and collection within Muhammadiyah’s area.