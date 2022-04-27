Danone Sets Up Vax Center in Bekasi as Idul Fitri Exodus Approaches

Danone Indonesia together with “West Java’s 1 Million Vaccine” program initiated by West Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) and Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi) opened up the Generasi Maju Vaccination Center in Karang Haur Mosque, Pebayuran, Bekasi on April 23, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia recently announced that it had set up a Covid-19 vaccination center in Pebayuran, Bekasi district, as the Idul Fitri exodus is approaching.

It has become a tradition for many Indonesians to return to their hometowns or go on ‘mudik’ trips during the Idul Fitri holidays.

According to the latest Covid-19 Taskforce circular, domestic travelers who have gotten their booster dose are not required to show a negative antigen or PCR test result.

Children and adolescents aged between 6-and 17 who have had their second dose are exempted from the antigen test requirement. They must, however, present their second dose vaccination certificate.

In response, Danone Indonesia, together with the “West Java’s 1 Million Vaccine” program initiated by West Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) and the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi), opened up the Generasi Maju Vaccination Center in Karang Haur Mosque, Pebayuran, Bekasi on Saturday.

The center offers booster shots and vaccination for children aged 6-12 years old.

The vaccination center aims to deliver vaccine shots to 2,000 adults and children.

“The surge of Covid-19 cases during the Eid period in recent years and the easing of homecoming rules have prompted us to provide a vaccination program for the community,” Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, said in a press statement.

“Hopefully, this initiative can help maintain the children and community's immunity, especially with the Idul Fitri holiday close approaching,” he added.

The Bekasi District Population and Civil Registry Agency (Disdukcapil) reported a population growth as more people came to the district. That means they're the people’s mobility in Bekasi District will likely increase during the Idul Fitri period.

However, only 25 percent of the targeted 2,417,794 people in this area have gotten their booster shot, according to the West Java Covid-19 Task Force.

“The Generasi Maju vaccination center program has become truly relevant amidst the possibility of an increasing community mobility and an opportunity to drive the economic wheel in the pandemic,” West Java Hipmi chair Surya Batara Kartika said. The association pledged to help boost the vaccination coverage in the province.

Fauzan Kemal Akbar, the chief executive of the West Java One Million Vaccine program, thanked Danone for the company’s contribution to this initiative.

“The One Million Vaccine Program has been running since 2021, and we have actively collaborated with multiple stakeholders to give free vaccines to the people,” Fauzan said.

“We truly thank Danone Indonesia for taking part in the West Java One Million Vaccine program and helping the people of the Bekasi District, particularly the Pebayuran subdistrict,” he added.

Danone Indonesia said the company had supported more than 152 Covid-19 vaccination centers in 28 cities in Indonesia throughout the pandemic.