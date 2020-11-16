Danone SN Indonesia Ramps Up Commitment to Water Sustainability

Jakarta. Danone Specialized Nutrition or Danone SN Indonesia announced in a recent press statement that the food company has ramped up its commitment to water sustainability, as countries worldwide celebrated World Water Day on March 22.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene are pivotal in preventing stunting among children.

However, Central Statistics Agency (BPS) 2020 data shows only 72.55 percent of Indonesians have access to clean water. That is much lower than the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target, which aims for 100 percent or universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water. "In line with our 'One Planet, One Health' vision, we believe in the strong correlation between nature and people's health. Every food and drink we consume will impact the planet earth that we live on," Danone SN Indonesia sustainable development director Karyanto Wibowo said.

For this reason, Danone SN Indonesia carries out various nature conservation initiatives, including those related to water conservation, by working alongside multiple stakeholders, Karyanto said.

Danone SN Indonesia has launched two biodiversity park programs in recent years —namely the Eroniti Biodiversity Park in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta, and Telaga Inspirasi Nutricia-IPB park Bogor— which span about 20 hectares.

These parks seek to protect endangered endemic species.

To date, the biodiversity park has protected 35 important flora and ten fauna species in Yogyakarta, as well as 39 crucial flora and 130 fauna species in Bogor, according to Danone SN Indonesia.

The management of green open space is also to ensure clean water access and fulfillment of healthy food. Telaga Inspirasi conserves its lake ecosystem, turning it into a source of clean water for 30,000 people and their agricultural needs.

Other initiatives include a tree-planting program of 5,000 trees to boost water absorption into the soil and the groundwater reserves. This is part of the land restoration activities in Bayat and Prambanan, Yogyakarta.

Danone SN Indonesia runs clean water access and environmental sanitation programs in several targeted areas to boost people's health, slash the cost of water, and improve the quality of the milk produced by their cattle.

One of the targeted areas is Jemowo village in Boyolali, where they have successfully installed a well. According to Danone SN Indonesia, the water system will provide 11.68 million liters of water a year for 100 families or about 400 people and their livestock. Danone SN Indonesia has also rehabilitated 100 rainwater tanks.

Danone SN Indonesia has also launched nutritional education programs for early education teachers, students, and parents.

"These initiatives are also a way for Danone SN Indonesia to invite people to take a closer look at how we operate responsibly [by] implementing health and sustainable environment principles. And we do hope that our water sustainability and education programs can have a broader impact, especially on public health at large," Karyanto said.