Danone-Aqua Installs Rooftop Solar Panel at Mambal Plant

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan inaugurates the new rooftop solar panel at Danone-AQUA's Mambal Plant in Badung, Bali on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Bottled water company Danone-Aqua has installed a 704-kilowatt peak solar panel on the rooftop of its Mambal plant in Badung, Bali.

Built in a partnership with Berkeley Energy Commercial Industry (BECIS), the rooftop solar panel can generate 1,050 megawatt-hours of electricity annually and slash 882 tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan commended Danone-Aqua's rooftop solar panel installation as it aligned with Indonesia's G20 Presidency agenda of transitioning to renewable energy to tackle climate change.

"We appreciate steps taken by industry players such as what Danone-Aqua has done today. It shows the company's commitment as one of the stakeholders to support the government in driving renewable energy use and innovating to run a sustainable business," Luhut said when inaugurating Danone-Aqua's rooftop solar panel on Wednesday.

Danone Indonesia chief executive officer Connie Ang said the company had pledged to generate 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030, and also to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

"As a company that embraces the 'One Planet, One Health' vision, Danone believes that the health of the planet and the health of the people are interconnected. Addressing the impact of climate change is part of the company's efforts to create a more prosperous planet and people," Connie said, while also calling other industry players to help the government in expediting Indonesia's energy transition.

The Mambal plant has also obtained an 800-megawatt-hour renewable energy certificate (REC) from state utility firm PLN.

"Hopefully, the use of solar power can help Indonesia to increase the share of renewables by 23 percent in our energy mix by 2025," Dadan Kusdiana, the director-general for renewable energy at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said.

According to the company's blueprint, the rooftop solar panels in all Danone-Aqua's plants can reach a total capacity of more than 15 megawatts peak in 2025. This would generate 21 gigawatt-hours of power and reduce up to 16,633 tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Aside from Mambal, Danone-Aqua has also placed solar panels in its other plants in Ciherang, Banyuwangi, Klaten, and Mekarsari. Combined, the total capacity reaches 6.9 megawatt-peak.

In mitigating climate change, Danone-Aqua also implements initiatives related to circular packaging, namely the #BijakBerplastik ('Be Plastic Wise') campaign. The company also embraces water stewardship by preserving water resources, using water responsibly, and improving clean water access for communities around its operations, as well as other regions in Indonesia that still lack access to clean water.