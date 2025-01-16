Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support

The Jakarta Globe
January 16, 2025 | 6:58 pm
SHARE
Indonesian restaurant Dapur Van Java (DVJ) is set to expand its business in Perth with the support of a diaspora loan from the state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI).
Indonesian restaurant Dapur Van Java (DVJ) is set to expand its business in Perth with the support of a diaspora loan from the state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI).

Jakarta. Indonesian restaurant Dapur Van Java (DVJ) is set to expand its business in Perth with the support of a diaspora loan from the state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI). Renowned for its authentic Indonesian flavors, DVJ is the first recipient of a diaspora loan facilitated through a collaboration between BNI Sydney and BNI Singapore.

Since its establishment in 2017 in Victoria Park, Perth's culinary hub, DVJ has charmed diverse customers, including local Australians, with its rich "Nusantara" cuisine. Its growth aligns with BNI's mission to empower Indonesian businesses abroad while promoting Indonesian culture on a global stage.

“BNI's role in supporting diaspora businesses not only helps promote Indonesian culinary and cultural heritage but also contributes to the financial ecosystem connecting Indonesia with the world,” said BNI Corporate Secretary Okki Rushartomo in a statement.

The restaurant plans to open a new branch in Perth's central business district (CBD) at 1/132 Terrace Road, Perth WA 6000, overlooking the scenic Swan River. The new outlet will serve classic Indonesian dishes, catering to tourists and professionals in the bustling CBD area. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, the expansion aims to further establish Indonesian cuisine as a staple in Perth's food scene.

To support this initiative, BNI extended a credit facility of up to AUD 200,000 (approximately Rp 2.1 billion) to DVJ’s owners, Anna Christina, and Yusuf Nurhakim, with the loan agreement signed on Dec. 6, 2024.

Okki said that BNI is proud to be the main choice for Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses abroad. "Moreover, DVJ has been recognized as the best Indonesian restaurant in Victoria Park by 'Perth is OK', a newspaper in Western Australia, and has also been featured in Broadsheet, an Australian city guide and culture magazine," he added.

Going forward, BNI is committed to reaching more Indonesian diaspora abroad to help them grow their businesses, create jobs, and ultimately contribute to a sustainable economy.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 
News 47 minutes ago

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 

 Yoon refused further questioning by the anti-corruption officials on Thursday as his lawyers maintained that the investigation was illegal.
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax

 The tax applies to multinational corporations with consolidated global revenues of at least 750 million euros.
Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader

 Since taking office last October, Prabowo has prioritized the economic growth target as the cornerstone of his administration’s policies.
Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise
News 4 hours ago

Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise

 In Tokyo on Thursday, Japan and NATO held high-level consultations to discuss regional security issues in East Asia and Europe.
Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support

 Dapur Van Java (DVJ), a popular Indonesian restaurant in Perth, is set to expand with support from a BNI diaspora loan.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
5
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED