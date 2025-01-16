Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support

Jakarta. Indonesian restaurant Dapur Van Java (DVJ) is set to expand its business in Perth with the support of a diaspora loan from the state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI). Renowned for its authentic Indonesian flavors, DVJ is the first recipient of a diaspora loan facilitated through a collaboration between BNI Sydney and BNI Singapore.

Since its establishment in 2017 in Victoria Park, Perth's culinary hub, DVJ has charmed diverse customers, including local Australians, with its rich "Nusantara" cuisine. Its growth aligns with BNI's mission to empower Indonesian businesses abroad while promoting Indonesian culture on a global stage.

“BNI's role in supporting diaspora businesses not only helps promote Indonesian culinary and cultural heritage but also contributes to the financial ecosystem connecting Indonesia with the world,” said BNI Corporate Secretary Okki Rushartomo in a statement.

The restaurant plans to open a new branch in Perth's central business district (CBD) at 1/132 Terrace Road, Perth WA 6000, overlooking the scenic Swan River. The new outlet will serve classic Indonesian dishes, catering to tourists and professionals in the bustling CBD area. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, the expansion aims to further establish Indonesian cuisine as a staple in Perth's food scene.

To support this initiative, BNI extended a credit facility of up to AUD 200,000 (approximately Rp 2.1 billion) to DVJ’s owners, Anna Christina, and Yusuf Nurhakim, with the loan agreement signed on Dec. 6, 2024.

Okki said that BNI is proud to be the main choice for Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses abroad. "Moreover, DVJ has been recognized as the best Indonesian restaurant in Victoria Park by 'Perth is OK', a newspaper in Western Australia, and has also been featured in Broadsheet, an Australian city guide and culture magazine," he added.

Going forward, BNI is committed to reaching more Indonesian diaspora abroad to help them grow their businesses, create jobs, and ultimately contribute to a sustainable economy.

