Data Academy Holds National Tournament for Data Science Enthusiasts

Jakarta. Data Academy, a Jakarta-based data science institution, is holding a nationwide championship for data science enthusiasts.

The National Data Science Tournament —shortened TSDN 2021— takes place in commemoration of the Youth Pledge day. This datathon aims to help sharpen knowledge surrounding data and tech, particularly among youths, which will later foster Indonesia’s economic growth.

TSDN 2021 will group the participants into three categories — highschoolers, university students, and public. Participants will have to work together to come up with a data-based solution to tackle challenges that businesses face today. They will use softwares, programming, as well as visualization for business solutions applicable in the real world.

Registration for TSDN 2021 is now open.

The tournament itself will take place starting on September 29 to October 12. It is also offering a total prize pot worth Rp 450 million (about $31,490) of cash and training.

For the highschooler category, the winner will take home a cash prize of Rp 10 million. Followed by Rp 8 million for the runner-up, and a Rp 5 million cash prize for the third-place winner.

First-place winner in the university student category will receive Rp 20 million. Whereas the winner of the public category will get Rp 25 million.

TSDN 2021 will announce the winners at the virtual data exhibition Cybertrend Data Summit 2021 on October 28. The tournament will also include other activities, including data science 101 for beginners and data analytics training among others.

In this event, Data Academy works alongside the regional government’s data portals, namely Jakarta Open Data and West Java’s Jabar Digital Service.

Data science communities such as the Indonesian Data Science and AI Society, Big Data and AI Society, and Indonesia Data Scientists Society, and Big Data Indonesia are also assisting in the learning and scoring processes.

Data Academy also partners with Karier.mu by Sekolah.mu, Cybertrend Intrabuana, as well as a number of highschools and universities in the Greater Jakarta area.

According to Harry Sanjaya, Jakarta's public information services head, the data analyses can help organizations to optimize or discover new business opportunities. Likewise, West Java Information and Communication Agency head Setiaji said the data analyses would accelerate the creation of new businesses.

"Hopefully, the feedbacks from these data analyses will enable business steps to be carried out immediately. So they can be implemented by the end of this pandemic year," Setiaji said.