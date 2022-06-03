DHL Supports Formula E Jakarta as Official Logistics Partner

Jakarta. As the official founding and logistics partner for Formula E, DHL is working together with DHL Motorsports team to provide end-to-end logistics solutions to the first all-electric motorsport world championship in Indonesia.

Leveraging its expertise in multi-modal freight solutions, DHL delivered race cars, batteries and charging units, as well as media and broadcasting equipment to Jakarta, Indonesia. The company also provided value-added services, such as customs clearance and physical inspection, trucking, as well as providing state-of-the-art forklift and equipment.

“We are excited to have a Formula E race in Jakarta for the first time. Our tailored, multi-modal transport approach maximizes efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions, further pushing the green agenda for both Formula E and DHL," Vincent Yong, the presiden director of DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, said in a press statement.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said, "DHL has been an integral partner to Formula E from inception and we are delighted to extend and enhance our collaboration."

According to Reigle, transporting the freight is a fundamental aspect to the running of Formula E and DHL continues to do so with a passion for driving forward new sustainable measures which have relevance throughout the logistics industry.

Other joint Formula E and DHL initiatives of the enhanced partner package include DHL’s “Legacy Program”, with activities such as tree planting, a city street-art mural utilizing carbon absorbing paints, participation in community engagement at key Formula E race locations as well as DHL’s involvement in the “FIA Girls On Track” project, with on- and off-track activities to introduce young women (8-18 years) to a potential career in motorsports.

DHL & Formula E Together Green Award

The renewed partnership sees initiatives that highlight the joint DHL-Formula E commitment to environmental and social responsibility – and underscore DHL’s role as sustainability pioneer in the logistics industry.

As part of the relationship, DHL has exclusive rights to the DHL & Formula E Together Green Award, unearthing sustainability heroes across the globe. A local hero will be recognized at each ABB Formula E race location in Season 8, while accepting global nominations from individuals and organizations throughout the season for the inaugural award. The award winner will be announced at the end of season gala dinner in Seoul. DHL’s aim is to honor everyday sustainability heroes as global brand and sustainability ambassadors to recognize their ability to shift attitudes through awareness, and call attention to the power of positive action, however small, in building a more sustainable future.

The local hero of Indonesia is Swietenia Puspa Lestari, founder of non-profit organization “Divers Clean Action” which focuses on marine debris issues. Lesteria grew up on one of the small islands in the northern part of Jakarta where scuba diving became a big part of her life. As she grew older, she witnessed the many obstacles and challenges in preserving the ocean. She therefore decided to found the Divers Clean Action organization and form a community to spread awareness and act on the issues of marine pollution.

Following Deutsche Post DHL Group’s goal to achieve zero-emission logistics in 2050, the Group will be investing 7 billion euros in clean operations and climate-neutral logistics through to 2030, which includes major investments in its fleet of e-vehicles.

“This – along with our goal to achieve zero-emission logistics by 2050 – is a major, industry-leading commitment on the part of DHL. But we also recognize that the small incremental developments and steps – the everyday engagement and commitment on the part of individuals and organizations around the globe – are so important to moving the needle,” Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Deutsche Post DHL Group said.

Sustainable transport solutions

In Indonesia, DHL Express started using electric motorbikes and electric delivery vans years ago and plans to electrify at least half of its fleet by 2024. In fact, the electric vans were used by the Formula E team in the last mile delivery of care packs to local community. Additionally, we have used energy generated by solar panels at all of DHL Express’ new facilities, for instance, the Jakarta Distribution Center. Infrastructure at current facilities are also in the process of being replaced with energy-saving solutions.

Ahmad Mohamad, the senior technical advisor at DHL Express Indonesia added, “We will continue to pave the way in green logistics as the leading express company in Indonesia by expanding our e-fleet to other cities. We will also continue to invest in other low-carbon solutions, such as e-trucks and solar panels for our facilities across Indonesia.”

DHL Supply Chain Indonesia has started implementing clean operation practices as part of its efforts to achieve zero-emission logistics in 2050. Some of the steps that have been taken include the usage of electric vans and electric motorbikes and equipping the multi-user facility warehouse with features such as solar panels, solar lamps, and LED Light.

“To further increase green awareness within the industry, DHL Supply Chain Indonesia holds webinars regularly that cover environmental topics and provide training to prepare the employees for Mission 2050,” Sivananthan SKS, the president director at DHL Supply Chain Indonesia, said.

For the 2021/22 season – the most extensive season ever, with a record 16 races, including two new cities (Jakarta and Seoul) – DHL looks to build on these accomplishments by gradually reducing the footprint of its air freight operations. With its slogan “Change.Accelerated”, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship promotes electric mobility as a zero-emissions alternative to combustion engines and provides a platform for automotive manufacturers to develop and test new e-mobility technologies.

The Gen3 racing car, scheduled for the 2022-23 season, will be the world’s most efficient racing car and is Formula E’s fastest, lightest and most powerful car to date. It is capable of a top speed of 320 km/h and regenerative braking will produce at least 40 percent of the energy consumed during a race.

“Formula E is world-class racing that brings tremendous entertainment value to a very broad fan base – all while creating real value for society,” Sissing added.

“It has been an incredibly exciting partnership journey so far and we look forward to joining Formula E to continue raising awareness for sustainability around the world.”