DRX Exclusive Resort Arrives in Kepulauan Seribu: A World-Class Destination for Travel and Entertainment

Jakarta. DRX Token introduces its latest iconic project: DRX Exclusive Resort, a premier travel and entertainment destination that will become a symbol of luxury and world-class experiences in the heart of Indonesia’s tropical paradise -- Kepulauan Seribu.

DRX Exclusive Resort is designed as an exclusive getaway from the hustle and bustle of major cities. It will serve as an international hospitality hub offering a blend of stunning ocean views, world-class facilities, and the luxury of a modern lifestyle.

"This resort is here to offer the best experiences for both domestic and international tourists, while also strengthening Indonesia’s position as a luxury resort destination in Southeast Asia," said Kash Topan, Chief Marketing Officer of DRX Token.

Strategically located between Pulau Pramuka, Pulau Panggang, and Pulau Karya, DRX Resort is surrounded by natural attractions such as beaches, mangrove forests, and top diving spots. Supported by infrastructure including ferry ports, a regional hospital, and reliable internet and clean water access, the area is ready to become a flagship destination.

"We are building DRX Resort not just as a holiday destination, but as a global icon rooted in Indonesia. This resort will be a true manifestation of our vision to deliver luxury that is in harmony with nature, culture, and world-class comfort," Kash added.

DRX Resort is targeted to open officially before 2028 and is part of DRX’s broader roadmap to develop a crypto-lifestyle ecosystem integrated with the tourism and premium property sectors.

As known, DRX recently expanded into the digital asset industry by launching the DRX Token.

Sportswear Industry

DRX is the official apparel provider for four Liga 1 football clubs and one Liga 2 club. The four Liga 1 clubs supported by DRX include Dewa United FC, PSM Makassar, Persik Kediri, and PSIS Semarang, while the Liga 2 club is PSKC Cimahi.

Following its success in the sportswear industry, DRX has now expanded into digital assets through the launch of its cryptocurrency, DRX Token.

