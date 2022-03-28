Eastspring, Pluang Partner to Offer Mutual Funds

Jakarta. Investment manager Eastspring Investments Indonesia announced on Monday its partnership with mutual funds sales agent PT Sarana Santosa Sejati or Pluang Grow and its fintech platform counterpart PT Bumi Santosa Cemerlang (Pluang).

Eastspring and Pluang have agreed to offer mutual funds to Indonesia’s retail investors. With the partnership, Pluang users can now invest on Eastspring Investments Value Discovery Kelas A and the dollar-based Eastspring Syariah Equity Islamic Asia Pacific USD Kelas A (sharia equity).

According to Eastspring Indonesia president director Alan J. Tangkas Darmawan, Eastspring is seeing an uptrend in its sales via mutual fund sales agents. The sales via the said agents will also continue to increase from year to year, as technology has made investing easier than ever.

“With the rapid growth of online transactions, we hope that Pluang enables customers to easily access Eastspring Indonesia regardless of the location and time. We believe that Pluang is a trustworthy and professional mutual funds sales agent,” Alan said.

The Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) reported that the number of mutual fund investors reached 6 million as of Oct. 19, 2021. This recorded a 89.08 year-to-date growth – the highest when compared to stock or government securities investor growth. KSEI recorded that the total asset value of mutual funds were worth Rp 799.26 trillion ($55.72 billion) within the same period.

“The rapid growth of mutual funds investors is a boon to the national economy because the investors’ enthusiasm remain high during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Pluang Co-Founder Claudia Kolonas said.

“The millennial generation is key in expediting this growth, supported by KSEI’s data that reported that most retail investors are under 30 and around 30-40 years old of about 81.02 percent. This investor growth is in line with the overall increase in the number of transactions by Pluang users from January 2020 to December 2021, which jumped 33-fold,” Claudia added.

Pluang enables users to invest in various asset classes all in one app. Aside from mutual funds, Pluang offers digital gold, crypto assets, Micro E-Mini Index Futures, and US Stock CFD.