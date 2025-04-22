Easy Steps to Keep Personal Info Safe During Digital Transactions

April 29, 2025 | 9:35 am
(Photo Courtesy of Prudential Indonesia)
Jakarta. Over 221 million Indonesians are online, making up 79.5 percent of the total population, according to a report by the Internet Service Providers Association (APJII). This shows how digital technology becomes an inseparable part of people’s daily lives. 

Its advancements, however, bring challenges, particularly in terms of personal data security. Names, addresses, contacts, e-mails, banking information, and health data have high value, but are prone to misuse. That’s why it’s important to keep your personal information safe when making digital transactions. Check out the tips below:

Avoid Using Easy-to-Guess Passwords
Refrain from using your year or date of birth as a password. Also, don’t use the same password on multiple accounts. Make sure to change your password regularly. No less important is to immediately delete the history of data usage when browsing, and remember to log out, especially if you are not using your own personal device.

Be More Aware of Hacking
Always be vigilant when you want to click on links, images, videos that come from messages or emails that are not recognized/suspicious addresses (usually using company logos and email domains or websites that are made similar to the original but with incorrect spelling). Pay close attention to emails from legitimate-looking senders and whether they are unknown or suspicious. There are often subtle differences that can be clues.

Be careful when using public Wi-Fi (it is not recommended to connect to public Wi-Fi when filling in data, changing data, and financial transactions). Never provide information related to your personal data to unauthorized parties.

When you register and give consent to the terms of a particular website or application,  read the terms and conditions of the website or application provider. A good company will transparently inform you about what they will do with your data, including giving the data owner the freedom to choose certain consents regarding the use of their data (i.e., marketing consent or cookies).

Always Ensure the Security of the Verification System
Make sure that what you are accessing is an official link from the service provider company. Check whether the company provides responsible digital services by paying attention to these three points. First, there is an identity authentication process and an authorization check for electronic systems. Second, it has control over authorization and access rights to systems, databases, and electronic transaction applications. Last but not least, it has fast and precise handling procedures in case of fraud or failure of the electronic system.

A well-secured system will send a one-time password (OTP) to the user’s registered cellphone number/e-mail address to prevent hacking. OTP can only be used once on each advice. Users can request the OTP code again when they log in on a different device or when their session has ended.

Amid the challenges of personal data hacking, life insurer Prudential Indonesia pledged to uphold customer data protection as a top priority via digital transformation. For instance, Prudential Indonesia uses the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) system. It also requires e-signatures on new policy applications, as well as transactions such as fund withdrawals. This system seeks to provide customers with peace of mind.

Through cross-sector collaboration with the government and the insurance industry, coupled with efforts to increase customer awareness, Prudential Indonesia affirms its commitment to taking an active role in strengthening the security of the digital ecosystem. All of this is done in order to create comprehensive protection that is relevant and optimal in every phase of life.

