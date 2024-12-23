eL Hotel Jakarta Holds Kids' Pool Party as School Break Starts

Jakarta. eL Hotel Jakarta recently partnered with Mitra Keluarga Hospital to hold a kids' pool party as children welcomed the end-of-year school holidays.

The event also invited Putri Duyung Indonesia mermaids to swim together with children. The "Kids Pool Party: Let’s Swim with Mermaid" also had other interactive activities, including a Magic Balloon with clowns, face painting, coloring sessions, playdough, and bead crafts.

eL Hotel Jakarta's marketing communication representative Althea Kireina said that the event marked the hotel's commitment to a memorable family holiday experience. The hotel also comes with a variety of family room options and facilities.

"These kids were really excited when the mermaids arrived. Some of them even saw a mermaid for the first time. ... With kids activities, eL Hotel offers a complete package for the families," Althea said over the weekend.

Mitra Keluarga Hospital also had their doctors give health consultations and discussions, particularly on how to maintain ear health. Parents could also gain insight into their children's health and also on how to make sure they are healthy during the holidays.

"The holidays mark the perfect moment to educate our children. So aside from being on vacation, we can make sure that our kids still take care of their health, especially their healing," the hospital's marketing representative Rachel said.

The hospital also provided a special promo for ear cleaning and consultations.

Jakartan Utari, who brought her family to eL Hotel Jakarta, said the event was incredibly fun.

"The kids are really happy. There are pizzas, and they can play in the pool. They even get to face paint. There is also the educational aspect," Utari said.

eL Hotel Jakarta will hold the kids' pool party event again this Sunday.

