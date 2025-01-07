eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary

Stefani Wijaya
January 7, 2025 | 1:11 pm
eL Hotel Jakarta spring-cleans the nearby prayer hall, Al-Mujahidin Musalla, as part of its 12th anniversary celebrations on Jan. 6, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)
Jakarta. eL Hotel Jakarta recently spring-cleaned the nearby prayer hall, Al-Mujahidin Musalla, as part of its 12th-anniversary celebrations.

Under this eL Peduli (‘eL Cares’) campaign, the hotel also sent its management and employees to take part in the cleanup activity. According to eL Hotel Jakarta’s marketing communication representative Althea Kireina, the activity also became an opportunity for the hotel to build ties with the locals.

“Al-Mujahidin Musalla is one of the Islamic prayer halls that are close to our operations,” Althea said on Monday while hoping that the area would remain clean.

“Many of our guests often pray here,” Althea said.

eL Hotel Jakarta’s chief security Madina said that they not only cleaned up the yard but also vacuumed the prayer room. Al-Mujahidin representative Marta said that eL Hotel Jakarta would do the spring-clean activity every year.

“And praise be to God, this year is even better,” Marta said while thanking eL Hotel Jakarta.

