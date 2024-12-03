El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend

The Jakarta Globe
June 2, 2025 | 11:45 am
SHARE
eL Hotel Yogyakarta.
eL Hotel Yogyakarta.

Yogyakarta. Long weekends or extended holidays due to religious celebrations or national commemorations are a highly anticipated moment for the hospitality industry. These periods often see a surge in tourist visits, resulting in full hotel occupancy.

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro recorded a 100 percent occupancy rate during the final weekend of May 2025. The strong interest from tourists in staying at the hotel indicates that the tourism industry in the Yogyakarta area continues to grow.

Yunita Wulandari, General Manager of El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro, said the occupancy surge occurred significantly within a short time, especially during the late May holiday.

“I observed that occupancy increased in the last weeks, meaning bookings came in during the same week, not far in advance -- but the results were still quite good for last-minute bookings, with our occupancy reaching 100 percent,” she said.

To enhance guest comfort, especially for families with children, El Hotel offers various engaging weekend activities.

“During long weekends, we try to create a different experience from regular periods by organizing kids’ activities. So that children don’t get bored after exploring Malioboro, when they return to the hotel, we provide activities like drawing, coloring, and other fun games,” Yunita explained.

Anticipating high tourist interest during the upcoming Eid al-Adha long weekend, El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is also preparing several attractive offers.

“We’ve prepared a long weekend promo with a 15% discount exclusively for bookings made through our website, which is quite a significant deal. For direct bookings, we have a package called ‘eLscape’ that bundles room stays with added benefits like laundry services, F&B discounts, and various activities,” she elaborated.

With these various promotions and exciting activities, Yunita expressed optimism that El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro will remain a top choice for tourists vacationing in Yogyakarta, particularly around the Malioboro area.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend
Special Updates 2 hours ago

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend

 The strong interest from tourists in staying at the hotel indicates that the tourism industry in the Yogyakarta area continues to grow.
Enjoy the Long Weekend: éL Hotel Bandung Offers Comfort and Convenience in the Heart of the City
Special Updates May 30, 2025 | 11:13 am

Enjoy the Long Weekend: éL Hotel Bandung Offers Comfort and Convenience in the Heart of the City

 Every Friday, guests can unwind to live jazz performances in the Lobby Lounge, adding a touch of elegance and relaxation to the evening.
eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary
Special Updates Jan 7, 2025 | 1:11 pm

eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary

 Every year, eL Hotel Jakarta would spring-clean the nearby prayer hall Al-Mujahidin Musalla.
eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas
Special Updates Dec 3, 2024 | 10:09 am

eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas

 eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is celebrating the festive season with the “Holly Jolly Christmas” special program. 

The Latest

Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
Business 21 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports

 Cumulatively, Indonesia booked a $11.07 billion trade surplus from January to April 2025.
Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship
News 2 hours ago

Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship

 In an apparent attempt to escape prosecution, Paulus also sought to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.
El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend
Special Updates 2 hours ago

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend

 The strong interest from tourists in staying at the hotel indicates that the tourism industry in the Yogyakarta area continues to grow.
Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities
News 3 hours ago

Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta's air quality index at the time stood at 140, meaning that it falls within the unhealthy category.
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
News 4 hours ago

Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum

 More than 5.5 million Indonesians are currently registered, leading to estimated wait times of between 20 and 40 years.
News Index

Most Popular

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
1
Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
2
Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia
3
Chinese-Made Commuter Trains Begin Service in Greater Jakarta
4
US Says China is Training to Invade Taiwan
5
Cirebon Quarry Landslide Death Toll Rises to 14, Search Ongoing for 11 Missing
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED