El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend

Yogyakarta. Long weekends or extended holidays due to religious celebrations or national commemorations are a highly anticipated moment for the hospitality industry. These periods often see a surge in tourist visits, resulting in full hotel occupancy.

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro recorded a 100 percent occupancy rate during the final weekend of May 2025. The strong interest from tourists in staying at the hotel indicates that the tourism industry in the Yogyakarta area continues to grow.

Yunita Wulandari, General Manager of El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro, said the occupancy surge occurred significantly within a short time, especially during the late May holiday.

“I observed that occupancy increased in the last weeks, meaning bookings came in during the same week, not far in advance -- but the results were still quite good for last-minute bookings, with our occupancy reaching 100 percent,” she said.

To enhance guest comfort, especially for families with children, El Hotel offers various engaging weekend activities.

“During long weekends, we try to create a different experience from regular periods by organizing kids’ activities. So that children don’t get bored after exploring Malioboro, when they return to the hotel, we provide activities like drawing, coloring, and other fun games,” Yunita explained.

Anticipating high tourist interest during the upcoming Eid al-Adha long weekend, El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is also preparing several attractive offers.

“We’ve prepared a long weekend promo with a 15% discount exclusively for bookings made through our website, which is quite a significant deal. For direct bookings, we have a package called ‘eLscape’ that bundles room stays with added benefits like laundry services, F&B discounts, and various activities,” she elaborated.

With these various promotions and exciting activities, Yunita expressed optimism that El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro will remain a top choice for tourists vacationing in Yogyakarta, particularly around the Malioboro area.

