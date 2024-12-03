eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas

The Jakarta Globe
December 3, 2024 | 10:09 am
SHARE
The Christmas vibes at eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro. (B1 Photo/Chandra Adi Nurwidya)
The Christmas vibes at eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro. (B1 Photo/Chandra Adi Nurwidya)

Jakarta. eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is celebrating the festive season with the “Holly Jolly Christmas” special program. 

The hotel’s guests can already feel the Christmas vibes as Christmas decorations, including the beloved snowman character Olaf from the “Frozen” series, stand ready to greet them. Ornaments made from cakes and Christmas music also make the hotel feel even more magical. 

According to eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro’s executive assistant manager Yunita Wulandari, the Christmas and New Year culinary promos have two special themes: "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Malioboro Night Market".

For the "Holly Jolly Christmas" promo, eL Hotel is offering an intimate Christmas set menu dinner and buffet. The menu encompasses tuna tataki salad, seafood bisque soup, beef medallion steak, Santa's hat cake, and a variety of beverage options.

"The promo is available on Dec. 1-26 with a price starting from Rp 130,000 [$8.15] per person," Nita said.

To celebrate New Year's Eve, the hotel will hold a night market-light event. Malioboro becomes a popular destination for local and international tourists on New Year's Eve. Night market decorations will enliven the hotel, starting from the lobby's entrance, venue, and even music to lift up the atmosphere.

"We will also have tons of entertainment and special culinary offerings to pamper our guests," Nita said.

An all-you-can-eat event will also be available at the Grand Borobudur ballroom. The menu served starts from traditional appetizers to desserts, including the Javanese noodles bakmi godog and tahu gejrot (a fried tofu dish dipped in sweet and spicy sauce). The promo's price starts from Rp 249,000 per person.

"We will give a 50-percent discount for children aged 6 to 10 years," Nita said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case
News 13 minutes ago

Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case

 Her death sentence could be commuted to life if she reimburses three-fourths of the losses.
Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget

 Chief Political Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan made the biggest request out of the seven ministers, reaching Rp 3 trillion in extra spending.
Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says
News 3 hours ago

Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says

 The government is still testing whether it is possible to feed students across the archipelago at no more than Rp 10,000 per child.
PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties
News 3 hours ago

PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties

 Lawmakers argued that such a proposal would contradict the principles of post-reform governance.
eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas
Special Updates 4 hours ago

eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas

 eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is celebrating the festive season with the “Holly Jolly Christmas” special program. 
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
1
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
2
Gov’t Plans to Establish State Revenue Ministry Headed by Abimanyu, Says Hashim 
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED