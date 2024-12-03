eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas

Jakarta. eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is celebrating the festive season with the “Holly Jolly Christmas” special program.

The hotel’s guests can already feel the Christmas vibes as Christmas decorations, including the beloved snowman character Olaf from the “Frozen” series, stand ready to greet them. Ornaments made from cakes and Christmas music also make the hotel feel even more magical.

According to eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro’s executive assistant manager Yunita Wulandari, the Christmas and New Year culinary promos have two special themes: "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Malioboro Night Market".

For the "Holly Jolly Christmas" promo, eL Hotel is offering an intimate Christmas set menu dinner and buffet. The menu encompasses tuna tataki salad, seafood bisque soup, beef medallion steak, Santa's hat cake, and a variety of beverage options.

"The promo is available on Dec. 1-26 with a price starting from Rp 130,000 [$8.15] per person," Nita said.

To celebrate New Year's Eve, the hotel will hold a night market-light event. Malioboro becomes a popular destination for local and international tourists on New Year's Eve. Night market decorations will enliven the hotel, starting from the lobby's entrance, venue, and even music to lift up the atmosphere.

"We will also have tons of entertainment and special culinary offerings to pamper our guests," Nita said.

An all-you-can-eat event will also be available at the Grand Borobudur ballroom. The menu served starts from traditional appetizers to desserts, including the Javanese noodles bakmi godog and tahu gejrot (a fried tofu dish dipped in sweet and spicy sauce). The promo's price starts from Rp 249,000 per person.

"We will give a 50-percent discount for children aged 6 to 10 years," Nita said.

