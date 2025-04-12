Elevate Your Events with Aryaduta Bali’s Premier MICE Facilities

Jakarta. Aryaduta Bali offers a diverse range of venue options, making it the ideal destination for business meetings, weddings and social gatherings.

Nestled in Kuta Area, the hotel offers exceptional spaces, from fully equipped meeting rooms to stunning wedding venues, ensuring a seamless and memorable event experience.

Aryaduta Bali's meeting rooms are fully equipped with a high-definition Videotron LED screen and comprehensive facilities to ensure seamless presentations and discussions. To enhance the experience, the hotel offers an outdoor space adjacent to the ballroom, perfect for networking sessions, coffee breaks or casual mingling in a refreshing garden atmosphere.

Beyond corporate events, Aryaduta Bali is also an idyllic wedding destination. Couples can exchange vows in the stunning chapel for an intimate indoor ceremony, or opt for the Heavenly Garden just outside the chapel for a romantic outdoor setting. For those who dream of a beach wedding, Aryaduta Bali also offers an exclusive beach venue just two minutes away, offering breathtaking ocean views as the perfect backdrop.

Whether for business meetings or wedding celebrations, Aryaduta Bali offers a diverse menu selection to suit every taste. From exquisite Western, Asian, Indonesian, Balinese and Middle Eastern cuisines, each dish is meticulously prepared to meet the preferences and dietary requirements of guests.

(Photo Courtesy of Aryaduta Bali)

The hotel's strategic location, just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, ensures easy accessibility for both international and domestic guests. It offers the most spacious accommodations in the Kartika Plaza area, seamlessly connected to Lippo Mall Kuta, providing direct access to shopping and entertainment.

Guests can also take advantage of a complimentary buggy shuttle service to Jerman Beach, just minutes away, and enjoy breathtaking sunset and ocean views from the hotel's rooftop pool. For culinary enthusiasts, Henry's Steakhouse, located at the hotel's entrance, specializes in dry-aged meats and offers a premium dining experience.

"Our goal at Aryaduta Bali is to provide an all-in-one business and leisure destination," said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of Aryaduta Bali.

"With world-class meeting facilities, stunning wedding venues and exceptional dining, we offer our guests an unparalleled experience.

Whether for corporate meetings or life's most cherished celebrations, Aryaduta Bali is the perfect destination."

For more information about future events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 811-3960-8623 or by email to marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.

