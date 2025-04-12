Elevate Your Events with Aryaduta Bali’s Premier MICE Facilities

The Jakarta Globe
April 12, 2025 | 6:03 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Aryaduta Bali)
(Photo Courtesy of Aryaduta Bali)

Jakarta. Aryaduta Bali offers a diverse range of venue options, making it the ideal destination for business meetings, weddings and social gatherings.

Nestled in Kuta Area, the hotel offers exceptional spaces, from fully equipped meeting rooms to stunning wedding venues, ensuring a seamless and memorable event experience.

Aryaduta Bali's meeting rooms are fully equipped with a high-definition Videotron LED screen and comprehensive facilities to ensure seamless presentations and discussions. To enhance the experience, the hotel offers an outdoor space adjacent to the ballroom, perfect for networking sessions, coffee breaks or casual mingling in a refreshing garden atmosphere.

Beyond corporate events, Aryaduta Bali is also an idyllic wedding destination. Couples can exchange vows in the stunning chapel for an intimate indoor ceremony, or opt for the Heavenly Garden just outside the chapel for a romantic outdoor setting. For those who dream of a beach wedding, Aryaduta Bali also offers an exclusive beach venue just two minutes away, offering breathtaking ocean views as the perfect backdrop.

Whether for business meetings or wedding celebrations, Aryaduta Bali offers a diverse menu selection to suit every taste. From exquisite Western, Asian, Indonesian, Balinese and Middle Eastern cuisines, each dish is meticulously prepared to meet the preferences and dietary requirements of guests.

Elevate Your Events with Aryaduta Bali’s Premier MICE Facilities
(Photo Courtesy of Aryaduta Bali)

The hotel's strategic location, just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, ensures easy accessibility for both international and domestic guests. It offers the most spacious accommodations in the Kartika Plaza area, seamlessly connected to Lippo Mall Kuta, providing direct access to shopping and entertainment.

Guests can also take advantage of a complimentary buggy shuttle service to Jerman Beach, just minutes away, and enjoy breathtaking sunset and ocean views from the hotel's rooftop pool. For culinary enthusiasts, Henry's Steakhouse, located at the hotel's entrance, specializes in dry-aged meats and offers a premium dining experience.

"Our goal at Aryaduta Bali is to provide an all-in-one business and leisure destination," said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of Aryaduta Bali.

"With world-class meeting facilities, stunning wedding venues and exceptional dining, we offer our guests an unparalleled experience.
Whether for corporate meetings or life's most cherished celebrations, Aryaduta Bali is the perfect destination."

For more information about future events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 811-3960-8623 or by email to marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

iPhone Prices Could Triple if Made in US, Analysts Warn
Tech 1 hours ago

iPhone Prices Could Triple if Made in US, Analysts Warn

 Apple resists Trump’s tariff push to move iPhone production to the US, citing cost, labor, and supply chain hurdles that could triple prices
Eid Homecoming Sees Fewer Travelers, More Public Transport Riders in 2025
News 2 hours ago

Eid Homecoming Sees Fewer Travelers, More Public Transport Riders in 2025

 Indonesia saw a 4.7% drop in Eid 2025 travelers, but public transport use rose 8.5% as more people opted for buses, trains, and ferries.
At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order
News 3 hours ago

At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order

 Prabowo calls for diplomacy, UN reform, and fairer world order at Antalya Forum, warns against global shift to power-based politics.
Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War

 President Prabowo says Indonesia won’t take sides in the US-China trade war, urging both powers to reach a fair and peaceful resolution.
Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert
News 5 hours ago

Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert

 Mount Merapi recorded 13 lava avalanches on Saturday, prompting warnings to residents as volcanic activity remains at high alert level.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
1
Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
2
ASEAN Won’t Take Retaliatory Measures against US ‘Unilateral’ Tariffs
3
Malaysian Religious Drama ‘Bidaah’ Gains Cult Following in Indonesia
4
Apple’s iPhone 16 Series to Launch in Indonesia on Friday After Regulatory Delay
5
Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED