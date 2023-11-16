Thursday, November 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Elite Golfers Ready to Compete at BNI Indonesian Masters

November 16, 2023 | 12:07 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Elite golfers are ready to compete at the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi (TNE) on Nov. 16-19.

The golf tournament will take place at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club. Elite golfers, be it from home and abroad, including the Asian Tour, will compete with one another to win a total of $1.5 million.

According to BNI president director Royke Tumilaar, this is one of Indonesia’s largest golfing events. The event has amassed world-class players and a global audience.  BNI’s support for the event is also part of the bank’s efforts to pursue a “go global” branding.

“BNI is a global bank as mandated by the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry. For that reason, we proactively ramp up our branding to open up new global business potentials, including through the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi,” Royke was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Royke said Indonesian Masters’ fans are high-class consumers from both corporation and commercial sectors which are BNI’s target markets. This gives a chance for BNI to connect to potential clients, while also building its relations with existing ones.

“We feel that this tournament is the right step to be connected to the priority segment via BNI Emerald,” Royke said.

The BNI Indonesian Masters Tournament was first held in 2011, with British golfer Lee Westwood being the champion three times (2011, 2012 and 2015). Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand won the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit title after winning the 2019 BNI Indonesian Masters. Last year, Thai golfer Sarit Suwannarut became champion.

Apart from Westwood (2011, 2012, 2015) and Jazz (2019), golfers who have won the Indonesian Masters tournament include Bernd Wiesberger (2013), Anirban Lahiri (2014), Poom Saksansin (2016 & 2018), and Justin Rose (2017). 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

State-Owned Bank BNI Takes Home Two Awards from The Finance                 
Special Updates 6 hours ago

State-Owned Bank BNI Takes Home Two Awards from The Finance                 

 BNI reported that its net profit had grown 15.1 percent year-on-year and reached Rp 15.8 trillion as of September.
Blitar, Bantul Regencies Sign Partnership Agreement
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Blitar, Bantul Regencies Sign Partnership Agreement

 According to Blitar regent Rini Syarifah, Blitar holds tons of potential ranging from tourism to agriculture.
Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
News 7 hours ago

Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java

 A statement from the Air Force identified the aircraft involved in the incident as two EMB-314 Super Tucanos.
Plataran CEO Yozua Makes Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Plataran CEO Yozua Makes Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year

 Yozua Makes is the first entrepreneur from the hospitality industry to hold the title.
Housing Incentives to Boost BNI Griya’s Performance
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Housing Incentives to Boost BNI Griya’s Performance

 BNI Griya aims to record a 10-percent growth this year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
1
Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
2
Calm before the Storm: Presidential Candidates Unite in Friendly Gala to Draw Ballot Numbers
3
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
4
Indonesia, US to Develop Work Plan on Critical Minerals Deal
5
Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED