Elite Golfers Ready to Compete at BNI Indonesian Masters

Jakarta. Elite golfers are ready to compete at the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi (TNE) on Nov. 16-19.

The golf tournament will take place at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club. Elite golfers, be it from home and abroad, including the Asian Tour, will compete with one another to win a total of $1.5 million.

According to BNI president director Royke Tumilaar, this is one of Indonesia’s largest golfing events. The event has amassed world-class players and a global audience. BNI’s support for the event is also part of the bank’s efforts to pursue a “go global” branding.

“BNI is a global bank as mandated by the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry. For that reason, we proactively ramp up our branding to open up new global business potentials, including through the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi,” Royke was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Royke said Indonesian Masters’ fans are high-class consumers from both corporation and commercial sectors which are BNI’s target markets. This gives a chance for BNI to connect to potential clients, while also building its relations with existing ones.

“We feel that this tournament is the right step to be connected to the priority segment via BNI Emerald,” Royke said.

The BNI Indonesian Masters Tournament was first held in 2011, with British golfer Lee Westwood being the champion three times (2011, 2012 and 2015). Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand won the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit title after winning the 2019 BNI Indonesian Masters. Last year, Thai golfer Sarit Suwannarut became champion.

Apart from Westwood (2011, 2012, 2015) and Jazz (2019), golfers who have won the Indonesian Masters tournament include Bernd Wiesberger (2013), Anirban Lahiri (2014), Poom Saksansin (2016 & 2018), and Justin Rose (2017).

