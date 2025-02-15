Energia Prima Nusantara Launches New Strategy to Spur Growth

Jakarta. Energia Prima Nusantara (EPN), a subsidiary of United Tractors, recently launched its strategy document that laid out its plans to spur business growth in the renewable energy sector.

EPN unveiled its so-called vision and mission document at the company’s annual management meeting in Surabaya. EPN President Director Iwan Hadiantoro had already conducted an in-depth study of this strategic document to make sure that the business direction remained relevant to the national energy sector’s development.

According to EPN’s director Boy Gemino Kalauserang, the document is designed to accommodate the company’s spirit of enhancing operational excellence, utilizing sustainable technology, and positively impacting the environment.

"We are committed to delivering innovative and responsible energy solutions for a greener future and the best returns for stakeholders," Boy Gemino said.

EPN finally decided to set the goal of “becoming a world-class and reliable renewable energy company through operational excellence and talented human capital for the nation's prosperity” as its vision for the future.

The company’s missions are encapsulated in ENERGIA with each letter describing what EPN is aiming for.

According to a press release, EPN seeks to e levate its renewable energy portfolio by providing innovative and eco-friendly energy solutions. It wants to n urture operational excellence and efficiency in operation, prudent capital management, and focus on long-term sustainable growth. The company hopes to e mpower organizations to be innovative and consistently promote breakthrough initiatives. It also wants to r ealize good project opportunities by honing people’s skills and applying the best technology option of the renewable energy industry. EPN also seeks to g row and become a leading player in the renewable energy industry by promoting good teamwork, reliable and safe working principles. It intends to i mplement a harmonized interaction to ensure our energy projects bring a positive impact on society and the environment. Last but not least, EPN aims to a chieve the best return on investment in every project to bring optimum values for stakeholders.

EPN has several subsidiaries, including Arkora Hydro and Supreme Energy Rantau Dedad (SERD) Supreme Energy, who were present at the vision-mission document launch. EPN hopes that its vision and mission document will serve as a guideline for its employees to achieve the company’s goals. Its launch also reaffirms the company’s commitment to address global challenges and capitalize on new opportunities that emerge from the energy industries dynamics. EPN is upbeat that this solid foundation and sustainability-oriented business strategy can contribute more to the country’s energy development.

