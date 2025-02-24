Enjoy éLclusive Stay This Long Weekend at éL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro

May 28, 2025
eL Hotel Yogayakarta Malioboro. (el Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro/el Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro)
Jakarta. To welcome the long holiday at the end of May 2025, which runs from May 28 to June 1, 2025, éL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is offering a variety of special promotions and fun activities for guests.

Strategically located in the heart of Yogyakarta, the hotel offers not only a comfortable stay but also an exciting experience full of warmth and togetherness.

“A long weekend is always a special moment that many people look forward to -- the perfect time to take a break from daily routines and strengthen bonds with loved ones," said Yunita Wulandari, General Manager of éL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro, on Wednesday. "At éL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro, we aim to make this valuable moment even more memorable through a range of exclusive promotions and fun activities we’ve prepared.”

One of the hotel’s main offerings is the “éLclusive Stay” package, starting from Rp 1,348,000 net per night.

This package includes a stay in a superior room with breakfast for two, a 10 percent discount on food and beverages, a 15 percent discount on spa services, and complimentary laundry service for four pieces of clothing.

In addition, during the long weekend period, guests can also enjoy a variety of special food and beverages prepared by the hotel. From traditional Yogyakarta cuisine to refreshing modern drink creations, everything is designed to enrich the dining experience of every visitor.

For families traveling with children, éL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro has prepared a series of free creative and educational activities held every morning from 7:00 to 10:00 AM. These activities include:

  • May 28: Mini Birthday Cake Decoration
  • May 29: Styrofoam Coloring
  • May 30: Mini Cupcake Decoration
  • May 31: Sand Painting
  • June 1: Balloon Art Decoration

“We hope our guests not only find a comfortable place to stay, but also create memorable experiences during their time in Yogyakarta. We are ready to welcome all our guests with Yogyakarta’s signature warm hospitality,” Yunita added.

For more information about promotions and activities during the long weekend, the public can contact +62 819 9366 8899 or +62 274 5014 111.

Follow the official Instagram account @elhotelyogyakarta or visit the official website at https://yogyakarta.el-hotels.com.

