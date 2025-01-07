Enjoy the Long Weekend: éL Hotel Bandung Offers Comfort and Convenience in the Heart of the City

(Photo Courtesy of eL Hotel Bandung)
(Photo Courtesy of eL Hotel Bandung)

Jakarta. Planning a long weekend in Bandung and looking for a stay that combines comfort with easy access to the city's top attractions? Look no further than éL Hotel Bandung, a modern urban retreat located just 50 steps from the iconic Braga Street.

Perfectly situated on Merdeka Street, this hotel places guests in the center of Bandung’s vibrant lifestyle scene. It’s only 10 minutes from Bandung Station and less than 20 minutes from Husein Sastranegara Airport, making it an ideal base for exploring the city’s shopping, culinary delights, and cultural heritage.

With stylish modern interiors and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, éL Hotel Bandung offers a welcoming escape for those seeking a relaxing yet accessible getaway.

To mark the long weekend, the hotel is offering a variety of facilities and activities for all ages -- including a Kids Corner, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, a Sky Lounge, a Solarium, and the Pakuan Café for casual yet refined dining.

Every Friday, guests can unwind to live jazz performances in the Lobby Lounge, adding a touch of elegance and relaxation to the evening.

Boasting 517 rooms, the hotel caters to both solo travelers and families. Recommended options for families include the Panyawangan Suite, Merdeka Suite, Merdeka Executive, and Lembong Executive, all designed for maximum comfort and convenience.

For children, the Kids Corner provides a safe and fun play space, making éL Hotel a great choice for families with young guests.

Guests have praised the hotel’s strategic location and facilities. Uci Fauzia, a visitor from Jakarta, chose the hotel for its proximity to popular attractions like Braga Street and Asia Afrika Street.

“I had an event and also booked a meeting room. I saw great food reviews online, and the hotel looked amazing,” she said on Thursday. “I stayed in the new building, so everything was in top condition. Being near Braga Street made everything so convenient.”

Adi Kurniawan, another guest from Jakarta, highlighted the hotel’s family-friendly appeal.

“The facilities are perfect for kids, and it’s so close to Braga Street. On weekends, there’s even Car Free Day, which makes it even better,” he said. “It’s a very walkable area with lots of great food options.”

The hotel’s warm-water swimming pool, built to national size standards, is frequently praised for its spaciousness, cleanliness, and comfort.

With its unbeatable location, comprehensive facilities, and welcoming atmosphere, éL Hotel Bandung stands out as a top destination for families and travelers looking to make the most of their long weekend in Bandung.

