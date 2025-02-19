Entertainment Financier Goldfinch Announces Joint Venture to Transform Indonesia’s Creative Economy

Jakarta. UK-based Goldfinch and its Singapore-based MENA & Asia business Goldfinch International -- a powerhouse in global entertainment and media ecosystem development -- are making a significant move into one of Asia’s most vibrant markets with the launch of Goldfinch Indonesia.

This dynamic joint venture -- backed by Goldfinch and leading domestic investors Synco Group and Goshen Group -- aims to supercharge Indonesia’s entertainment and cultural industries, cementing stronger pipelines to international markets and unlocking new opportunities in global media financing and production.

The landmark partnership was officially witnessed by Indonesia's Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya, signaling a transformative moment for the nation’s creative economy. This collaboration will drive forward-thinking policy frameworks, pioneering structured financing solutions within Indonesia, and accelerate strategic infrastructure investments -- empowering both local and international funds to participate in the media industry’s growth.

With a strong emphasis on high-quality job creation, talent development, cutting-edge digital innovation in AI and data, and enhanced IP ownership and valuation, Goldfinch Indonesia is set to revolutionize the local creative landscape while forging deeper connections with global brands and agencies.

High-level Partnership with Indonesian Government

As part of its roadmap to decentralize and further develop the creative industries in various strategic territories around the world, Goldfinch Indonesia has also established a high-level partnership with the Creative Economy Ministry to implement infrastructure, development and growth projects centered around identified Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with a goal of establishing Creative Cities through these targeted initiatives, including:

• Tax policy enhancements to attract investment, companies and productions that are administered through Goldfinch’s established financing apparatus

• Financing and infrastructure development for IP-related projects across film, television, advertising, digital media, sports, gaming, Web3, AI and other digital innovations

• Job creation and talent development to empower local creatives and foster innovation through local founders and ventures.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant creative economy in Indonesia and ensuring that our cultural assets are leveraged for sustainable growth," said Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Indonesia’s government in their ambitious and vital plan to position Indonesia as a global leader in the creative industries,” added Goldfinch’s COO, Phil McKenzie.

From Q2 2025, Goldfinch Indonesia will invest in and facilitate projects and businesses across the creative industries through debt financing, packaging, and sales; and IP development and production. A key focus will be on talent development through initiatives such as the Oscar and Bafta-winning First Flights program which provides early-stage finance to young filmmakers, who will then go on to train and collaborate with global

partners.

Justin Deimen, Managing Partner of Goldfinch International, said the strategic partnership with the Creative Economy Ministry marks a milestone for Goldfinch’s international plans as a vital catalyst in media and entertainment ecosystem building.

"Aside from driving economic impact to these particular creative clusters in the SEZs, we want to underscore the importance of expanding the levels of media literacy and sustainable practices within the varied national creative arts communities, preserving and protecting Indonesia’s remarkable cultural legacy, and developing and positioning its deep creative talent pool for international success through cross-border collaborations and skills exchanges,” Deimen said.

Stated goals of Goldfinch Indonesia:

1. Instigate creative entrepreneurship and develop a robust local IP ecosystem to retain economic value within Indonesia through structured financing alternatives,

2. Create competitive content and IP pipelines and cultural trade routes with global markets, starting with the regions of MENA & APAC through co-production agreements and industry collaborations,

3. Expand arts advocacy and sector sustainability to preserve cultural heritage and boost tourism through content creation and strategic brand partnerships.

"Together, we can create a thriving ecosystem that not only supports local talents but also attracts international partnerships. This collaboration will make Indonesia's creative economy products compete on international levels, and as such will show our rich cultural assets and innovative spirit. This initiative will open new avenues for growth and innovation in Indonesia's creative landscape," said Rafael Utomo, Managing Director of Goldfinch Indonesia.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: