Enthusiasm Soars for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

October 14, 2023 | 3:48 pm
Fans take a photo at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia booth at the Lombok International Airport on Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
Fans take a photo at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia booth at the Lombok International Airport on Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. Enthusiasm soared high for the 2023 MotoGP Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia racing event this week.

The long-awaited race has been taking place since Friday and will go on until Sunday. The event has attracted tourists from other parts of Indonesia or even abroad. Many of these MotoGP enthusiasts arrived at Lombok International Airport on Thursday.

Austrian tourist John said this would be his first time watching the racing event in Indonesia.

“I’m really excited for MotoGP in Indonesia. I have toured the world to watch MotoGP. starting from Valencia, Barcelona, San Morano, Malaysia, Thailand, and now I’m here in Mandalika. I’m a fan of KTM,” John said.

“I’m excited to see the circuit. Hopefully, it will be a great race,” John said.

Jakarta resident and Marc Marquez fan Acha also came to Mandalika to see the 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.

“Super excited for this event because this is something that rarely happens. Of course, we want to enjoy the race!” Acha said.

Fadjar Djoko Santoso, the VP of corporate communication at Pertamina, said he hoped the event could give an unforgettable experience to the crowd.

“As the event’s main sponsor, Pertamina presents this event to both the Indonesian and international community. Hopefully, the tourists can enjoy tropical tourism in one of Indonesia’s main tourist destinations,” Fadjar said while hoping the race could also give a boost to the local economy.

According to Fadjar,  the company’s subholding Pertamina Patra Niaga will also make sure of the energy supply in Lombok,  particularly for the logistics, restaurants, hotels, transportation, and the local community’s daily needs.

