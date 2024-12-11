Enthusiasm Soars High at Digiland Run 2025

May 22, 2025 | 4:15 pm
Runners take part at Digiland Run 2025 in Jakarta on May 18, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Telkom)
Runners take part at Digiland Run 2025 in Jakarta on May 18, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Telkom)

Jakarta. State-run telecommunications company Telkom recently held its largest annual event, Digiland 2025, in Jakarta.

Enthusiasm soared high at the event's Digiland Run 2025. This is a running event that has already secured the World Athletics Label Road Races title. As many as 12,500 runners took part in the event to participate in three categories: 5K, 10K, and 21K (half marathon). Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, who attended the flag-off ceremony, even admitted that such running events could be a boon to the local economy.

Digiland Run 2025 also had a charitable cause. For every 1 kilometer traveled by the runners, Telkom would convert it into 1 gigabyte (GB) of internet data packages that would be donated for education in Indonesia's remote villages. The data package donation totaled 111,500 GB.

The jerseys worn by the runners were made from recycled materials derived from plastic waste and an environmentally friendly production process. Digiland Run also gave the runners a total prize of Rp 527 million. The following were the winners:

1. Half Marathon Category
a. Open Men's Class: Nofeldi Petingko
b. Open Women's Class: Fitri
c. National Men's Class: Rahmat Setiabudi
d. National Women's Class: Westi Indah
e. Master Men's Class: Hani Priyanto
f. Master Women's Class: Mila Marlina

2. 10K Category
a. Open Men's Class: Iqbal Saputra
b. Open Women's Class: Asnida Aras
c. National Men's Class: Ardhi Wirayudha
d. National Women's Class: Vera Febrianti
e. Master Men's Class: Noce Matital
f. Master Women's Class: Rumini

3. 5K Category
a. National Men's Class: Dobi Yorlandi
b. National Women's Class: Agustina Manik
c. Master Men's Class: Dwi Setiono
d. Master Women's Class: Tetty Pay Den F

Digiland 2025 also had what it called Digiland Music. This is a music event that featured Indonesia's top artists  D'Masiv, Lyodra, Bernadya, King Nassar, Padi Reborn, and Sheila on 7.

As part of Telkom's commitment to strengthening the people's economy, Digiland 2025 also had booths set up by the local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Digiland 2025 also had an exhibition to showcase TelkomGroup's innovations and digital services.

