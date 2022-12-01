Environment and Forestry Ministry Wins Award from Geospatial Agency

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya receives Bhumandala Kanaka award from the Geospatial Information Agency in Jakarta on November 28, 2022. (Handout)

Jakarta. The Environment and Forestry Ministry has recently won the best award for the development of network nodes and the increased utilization of geospatial information for mapping purposes.

The Bhumandala Kanaka award, the gold medal in the ministry and state agency category, is provided by the Geospatial Information Agency (locally abbreviated as BIG) -- a government institution that becomes a single reference for national mapping.

Advertisement

Co-winner in this category is the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya said geospatial information is one of the most crucial guidelines to accurately map the national forests which account for 63 percent of Indonesia's land.

"It’s a good thing when the Environment and Forestry Ministry and the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry receive the highest award [on geospatial information] because we control both land and water information and data," she said after receiving the award from BIG Chairman Muh. Aris Marfai in Jakarta on Friday.

The agency said that both ministries have adopted and utilized its Geospatial Information System (SIGAP) application and proved that the app which was prepared independently can operate seamlessly in providing high-quality and reliable data.

For the provincial government category, the award was won by Jakarta, West Java, and South Kalimantan. At the district/municipal level, the award was handed to Bontang, Palembang, Sleman, and Kuburaya.

Read More:

Friday’s event has been the fourth geospatial award ever held by the BIG since the first in 2014.

Aris Marfai said mapping capability is crucially important for any country to assert sovereignty and territorial integrity in global geopolitics. Any country needs well-equipped infrastructure which can supply accurate and reliable geospatial information.

"Geospatial information is badly needed by every ministry, state agency, and regional government to support the decision-making process and development planning in many sectors,” he said.

In addition to Bhumandala Kanaka, the agency also provides Bhumandala Rajata, Bhumandala Ariti, and Bhumandala Nawasema awards for various winners. Each award is given to four categories namely ministry/state agency, provincial government, district government, and municipal government.

Winners of the Bhumandala awards are selected based on the policy-making process, institutional building, human resources development, standardization, and technological aspects in developing network nodes.