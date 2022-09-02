Environment Deputy Minister, G20 Delegates Visit Bongkasa Pertiwi

Jakarta. Environment Deputy Minister Alue Dohong along with 200 G20 delegates —comprising ministerial-level officials from the bloc’s member states, guest countries, and international organizations— on Thursday stopped by Bongkasa Pertiwi Village in Abiansemal district in Badung, Bali.

The visit is part of the G20 Third Meeting of the Environment Deputies and Climate Sustainability (3rd EDM-CSWG) and the Joint Environment and Climate Minister’s Meeting (JECMM).

“We chose Bongkasa Pertiwi village for its success in running community-based environmental management. The community’s vision of being self-reliant in managing their water, food, energy, waste, and tourism can become both a charm and a concrete example for the G20 delegates,” Sigit Reliantoro, the director-general for pollution and environmental damage control at the Environment Ministry, said.

Bongkasa Pertiwi village is one of the beneficiaries of Danone-AQUA’s community empowerment program.

Also, Bongkasa Pertiwi earned Badung regent’s recognition as a self-reliant, advanced, and prosperous village which embraces the Balinese principles Tri Hita Karana.

“In line with our ‘One Planet One Health’ vision, Danone-AQUA has always been committed to bringing positive impact for our consumers, environment, and community, among others, by the community empowerment initiative which we have done with the village-owned enterprise in Bongkasa Pertiwi village,” Vera Galuh Sugijanto, the VP general secretary at Danone Indonesia, said.

“This initiative is also part of our commitment to support the Indonesian government in making the G20 agenda and the three priority agenda on environment issues a success,” Vera added.

Since 2019, Danone-Aqua has carried out a number of initiatives, among others, institutional studies on the management of the village-managed water company and drinking water. This initiative enabled all of the villagers to access clean water through 467 water connections.

Other initiatives include the management of cow and pig manure for biogas, breeding of rare birds in Bali, as well as other programs related to the prosperity of people with disabilities.

About 44 biogas units that use animal manures have been built as a result of the collaboration between the Mandala Sari village-owned enterprise, the Bongkasa Pertiwi village government, Yayasan Rumah Energi, and non-governmental organizations.

Bongkasa Pertiwi Village conservation group has also succeeded in breeding 17 Bali starlings and 32 white starlings, as well as providing bird feed through the cultivation of crickets and kroto (weaver ants larvae). People with disabilities also become beneficiaries of the tree adoption program. Danone-AQUA reported that the program has reached 26 beneficiaries.

During the visit, the G20 delegates were invited to take part in wood-sculpting, coconut shell painting, and silver craft making. About 300 local residents took part in preparing and hosting the visit.