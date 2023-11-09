Expert Says BNI Has Solid Performance Amid Global Challenges

Jakarta. An expert said that state-owned bank BNI’s performance as of the third quarter of 2023 was solid amidst global challenges, and this could carry on until the end of the year.

Trioksa Siahaan, the senior vice president at the Indonesian Banking Development Institute (LPPI), said that BNI's revenue management helped with the bank’s intermediary role. And this led to the bank booking a positive profit despite today’s global economic challenges.

“BNI has shown a solid performance. Its net profit is increasing amid global economic challenges. Hopefully, [its solid performance] will continue,” Trioksa was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Trioksa, BNI’s credit performance was mainly driven by the expanding high-quality segment, namely private and state-owned blue chip corporates, consumer credits, and subsidiaries. These become the modalities for sustained growth.

“Going forward, I expect that BNI will continue to witness growth, and it is expected to have a great impact on the economy because it is dominated by productive sectors that can help support the national economic development,” Trioksa said.

