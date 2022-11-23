FANTA Makes Jakarta More Colorful with #PejuangKeseruan Mural

The launch of FANTA #PejuangKeseruan Corner in front of Kuningan City Mall in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2022. (Left to right) Frontline Marketing Director PT Coca-Cola Indonesia Rina Surya, Head of the Creative Economy Division of Department of Tourism and Creative Economy - Jakarta Capital City Government Gumilar Ekalaya, Communications Manager Coca-Cola Indonesia/ Malaysia/ Papua New Guinea Fauziah Syafarina Nasution, Economics & Development Secretariat Assistant for South Jakarta City Mukhlisin and Head of the General Subdivision Department of Bina Marga - Jakarta Capital City Government Agung Putranto. (Photo Courtesy of Coca-Cola Indonesia)

Jakarta. Fizzy drink FANTA has recently launched the ‘#PejuangKeseruan Corner’ at the pelican crossing before the buzzing Kuningan City Mall to make Jakarta’s gray spaces more fun and colorful with murals that depict the city’s unique characteristics.

For #PejuangKeseruan Corner, FANTA is joining forces with the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy as well as the Department of Bina Marga of Jakarta Capital City Government. The corner showcases the first co-created mural between +Jakarta and FANTA, located under the Kuningan non-toll elevated road (JLNT).

The “Jakarta, Kota #PejuangKeseruan” mural —designed by talented artists Andre 14K and Shane Tortilla along with creative studio Mahavisual— also graces the corner. The murals depict Jakarta’s unique characteristics, its distinctive culture, and the timeless traditional games of engklek (hopscotch) and snakes & ladders.

“The enthusiasm shown by consumers during the launch of the ‘Colorful People’ (#PejuangKeseruan) campaign last year inspired us to continue inviting people to combat the ‘gray’ and monotony of daily life by spreading color and positive energy to those around them,” Rina Surya, Frontline Marketing Director PT Coca-Cola Indonesia, said.

“Through the 'FANTA #PejuangKeseruan Corner’, we hope to bring out the playful and fun-spirit in people's lives by introducing various fun and exciting ways to interact with people of all ages. We hope the collaboration space will be a popular destination for those who embrace their playful and youthful spirit,” she added.

Head of the General Subdivision Department of Bina Marga - Jakarta Capital City Government Agung Putranto said that they welcomed FANTA’s efforts to create an activation space in a public area. Agung added, “Our hope, for sure, is to be able to liven up the atmosphere in one of the main pelican crossing areas with high mobility in Jakarta through artistic collaborations.”

Likewise, the Head of the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy - Jakarta Capital City Government Andhika Permata said “We intend to convert this public space into an open gallery as a creative space for Jakarta's talented artists, and we hope that this partnership will continue in the future.”

The #PejuangKeseruan Corner also earned praisings from artist Shane Tortilla because it “provides a platform for us, mural artists, to express ourselves which is presented for the public to be able to enjoy our work.”

“We hope that the idea and theme that we are bringing—'Jakarta, Kota #PejuangKeseruan'—will inspire the community to find an alternative form of entertainment,” she said.