F&B Among Tokopedia’s Top Categories in N. Sumatra Last Year

Jakarta. Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company, recently unveiled the categories that recorded the highest increase in transactions in North Sumatra throughout 2021.

Products in the food and beverage and health categories, among others, were extremely popular among customers in North Sumatra last year.

“Food and beverage, health, household, automotives, and self-care are among the categories with the highest transaction growth in North Sumatra in 2021, compared to the year prior,” Ivander Wijaya, the senior lead of regional growth expansion at Tokopedia, said in a press statement.

Tokopedia attributed this growth to its Hyperlocal program, which encompasses a set of initiatives such as the Kumpulan Toko Pilihan (KTP), Digitalisasi Pasar, Sekolah Kilat Seller, Tokopedia Nyam, to name a few. This so-called hyperlocal approach is to get customers to the closest sellers in their area. So local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the archipelago can have the same opportunity to grow as those in major cities.

“So they [MSMEs] no longer need to move to the capital city to become champions," Ivander said.

Specialty coffee roaster Coffeenatics is one of the many MSMEs in North Sumatra that saw a significant growth in their transactions thanks to Tokopedia's hyperlocal approach.

Harris Hartanto Tan and Norita Chai opened the Coffeenatics cafe in Medan back in 2015.

Coffeenatics set up an online store at Tokopedia, in which the roastery regularly joins many of the e-commerce’s campaigns. Among others are the Waktu Indonesia Belanja (WIB) sales promo, Kumpulan Toko Pilihan (KTP) campaign, and #SatuDalamKopi.

Coffeenatics joined Jakarta Coffee Week 2020, an annual coffee exhibition that normally takes place offline, but was then held virtually by Tokopedia following the pandemic.

Haris said, "Tokopedia really helped us adapt especially at the beginning of the pandemic. Throughout 2021, Coffeenatics transactions rose 350 percent compared to 2020. We now have a wider reach, even reaching Papua.”

Coffeenatics seeks to help bolster the growth of local coffee farmers via its field adoption program, which the roastery has implemented in many regions, including Aceh, Simalungun, Karo, and Kintamani in Bali. Every purchase of Coffeenatics's Siamang Forest coffee also goes to black gibbon or siamang habitat conservation.

"We hope to help local coffee bean farmers flourish, so they can continue to thrive in their own country," Harris said, while calling for people to not be afraid of starting a business.