Federal Oil Takes Customers, Agents to MotoGP Mandalika

Jakarta. ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia, the parent company of automotive lubricant Federal Oil, took a hundred people —consisting of agents, distributors, and consumers— to cheer for Gresini Racing at the highly anticipated MotoGP Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Street Circuit, on March 18-20.

“This is a great moment for Federal Oil to enliven the MotoGP race in Mandalika by taking our agents, distributors, and consumers to cheer for the racers and team sponsored by Federal Oil. Especially after Enea’s win in Qatar, we hope to climb the podium here,” Herry Hambali, the B2C sales director at ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia, said on Saturday.

Federal Oil is a sponsor for the Gresini Racing team.

Gresini Racing rider Enea Bastianini had won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP earlier this month. Enea still remains at the top of MotoGP standings despite finishing eleventh at the series race on Sunday.