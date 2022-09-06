Fillmore’s Spritz Sister Mist Helps Prevent UTI, Yeast Infection

Filmore launches Spritz Sister Mist which can help prevent urinary tract infection and yeast infection. (Photo Courtesy of Filmore)

Jakarta. Indonesian feminine care brand Filmore recently unveiled its latest product, the Spritz Sister Mist, to help prevent urinary tract infection, or UTI, as well as a yeast infection.

According to Filmore co-founder Andrea Gunawan, Spritz Sister Mist contains hypochlorous acid (HOCl), an active ingredient that naturally exists within our bodies. Our immune system produces HOCl to keep bacteria and yeast —which cause infection— at bay.

Andrea said the HOCl was a non-toxic antiseptic that could effectively fight bacteria and yeast in low concentration, thus minimizing excessive exposure to chemicals.

“Spritz Sister Mist is safe to use for women who are currently on their period, pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding,” Andrea said.

Filmore had a light-bulb moment for Spritz Sister Mist during its trip to Japan.

Their discussions with couples revealed eight out of 10 women were more confident in having intercourse if they felt their intimate parts are clean. Many feminine cleansers, however, contain fragrance and alcohol which can disrupt the PH balance.

Filmore's research then revealed that HOCl was an effective antiseptic, but had the slightest side effects on private areas.

"Spritz Sister Mist can be used before and after intercourse to prevent UTI and yeast infection," Filmore co-founder Gitta Amelia said.

The Spritz Sister Mist can maintain female genital hygiene, as well as that of guys who aren't sexually active or in their teens.

Spritz Sister Mist is available for purchase on filmorebody.com which ships worldwide.

Customers can also get Spritz Sister Mist on Shopee Mall, Tokopedia, Dropezy, Beaubit (Singapore), as well as offline channels on Ranch Market, Guardian, KKV, Boots, and Doospace.

Filmore earlier launched the Girlfriend Menstrual Cup which is specifically designed to fit Asian bodies. As well as the biodegradable, alcohol-free, fragrance-free wet wipes Boyfriend Wet Wipes.

The Indonesian feminine hygiene brand also regularly disseminates information on reproductive health on its Instagram account @filmorebody.