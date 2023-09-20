Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Five Reasons Why You Should Choose éL Hotel Bandung

September 20, 2023 | 7:44 pm
(Photo Courtesy of eL Hotel Bandung)

Jakarta. The bustling city of Bandung has become one of the favorite holiday destinations for many Indonesians.

For those of you looking for a place to stay, you might want to look for a hotel that lies right at the heart of Bandung, but is still at an affordable price range. The good news is the city is home to éL Hotel Bandung, which you might want to consider as a place to spend your vacation at. Here are the top five reasons why.

Strategic Location
éL Hotel Bandung lies at the heart of the Bandung downtown. The art-deco inspired hotel is on Merdeka No. 02 Street. It is incredibly close to the city’s historical places, among others, the Asia Africa Museum and Braga Street. There are also tons of shopping centers nearby. For instance, Pasar Baru, Bandung Indah Plaza, and Paskal 23.

éL Hotel Bandung says that it has the most types of hotel rooms in the city. The hotel has 516 rooms, all split into 15 room types. Options range from the standard Merdeka Deluxe to the most luxurious one Tera Presidential Suite. So guests -- be it those who come in groups, large families, or alone -- need not worry about the room size.

All Sorts of Facilities

You can find all sorts of facilities such as swimming pools, restaurants, and gyms. The Olympic swimming pool that comes with a hot-water whirlpool is also popular among guests. éL Hotel Bandung also has facilities that you rarely find in other hotels, namely a 24-hour mini market éL Shop & Café and an ATM center. The panoramic sky lounge on the 19th floor also offers an “Instagrammable” panorama.

Affordable

Rooms at éL Hotel Bandung come at a  competitive price range. The price also includes additional benefits such as complimentary breakfast and a welcome drink.

Meeting Rooms in Various Capacities

éL Hotel Bandung has meeting rooms in different sizes that can accomodate from 10 individuals to 2,000 people. They are suitable for seminars, annual gatherings, and even a wedding venue.

