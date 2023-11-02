Thursday, November 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Five Young Contestants Awarded at 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023

Celvin Sipahutar
November 1, 2023 | 11:49 pm
SHARE
Five inspiring youths took home awards at the 14th SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 in Jakarta on Nov. 1, 2023.
Five inspiring youths took home awards at the 14th SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 in Jakarta on Nov. 1, 2023.

Jakarta. Five inspiring young contestants took home awards at the 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The awards recognize youths who bring a positive impact to the community across five sectors: health, education, entrepreneurship, environment, and technology, as well as one group category that represents all categories combined.

“There are many Indonesian youths, from Sumatra to Papua, with all their limitations, who have incredible energy and innovations that can make a positive change to the surrounding community,” Astra’s president director Djony Bunarto Tjondro said.

"[The youths’] innovation and enthusiasm to serve society [demonstrates their] sincerity for this nation. This is something that we need to follow and appreciate,” Djony said.

The awards embrace the theme “For Today and Indonesia’s Future”. Astra seeks to find more inspiring youths that help Indonesia achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs). This year, the 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 scoring takes into account if the participants’ programs align with the environmental, social, and governance principles (ESG).

The 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 recorded 14,997 applicants, up by 11.4 percent from the previous year. The winners will get a prize of Rp 65 million in program assistance. They will also receive mentoring and collaborate with Astra’s corporate social responsibility initiatives such as Kampung Berseri Astra and Desa Sejahtera Astra.

The following are the 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023 winners: 

  1. Health: Theresia Dwiaudina Sari Putri (East Nusa Tenggara)

Theresia Dwiaudina became a midwife in the remote Uzuzozo Village back in 2017.  Many health workers at the time avoided being assigned to Uzuzozo. But Theresia helped teach local parents -- particularly the moms -- about parenting and child nutrition. As a result, the village’s stunting rate continues to decline.

  1. Education: Diana Cristiana Dacosta Ati (Papua)

It was back in 2018 when Diana Cristiana Dacosta Ati got assigned to the only school in her village located in South Papua’s Mappi Regency. Many children did not go to school as they had to help their parents find food in the forests. Learning activities had also stopped long before Diana arrived because teachers from outside the area rarely came to Mappi. 

After Dian and her two colleagues arrived in the village, the local children learned how to read and write. Many students even went to junior high.

  1. Entrepreneurship: Alan Efendhi (Yogyakarta)

The rising cases of kidney failure, diabetes, and obesity in his area prompted Alan Efendhi to make healthy beverages. He then founded Rasana Vera which produces Aloe Liquid, an aloe vera-based drink with stevia leaves as its natural sweetener. Alan involves local communities in aloe vera cultivation and drink production. Since Rasa Vera’s founding in 2018, Alan has teamed up with more than 125 farmers across Gunung Kidul, Klaten, Bantul, and Sleman Regencies.

  1. Technology: Reza Permadi (Jakarta)

Reza first launched the Atourin Visitor Management System (AVMS) back in 2019. As the name suggests, the system seeks to help tourist destinations and villages offer their packages, attractions, and services online. To date, there are 100 tourist villages in Indonesia that have used AVMS. Atourin also helps these villages make a visitors’ database and keep track of their finances.

  1. Group: Rengkuh Banyu Mahandaru (Jakarta)

Plastic and styrofoam packaging is one of the environmental problems coming from the food industry. Most people would try to tackle this issue by recycling. But Rengkuh Banyu Mahandaru directly aims for the root cause of the problem, namely by replacing the plastic and styrofoam packaging with environmentally friendly materials.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt of Baby Komodo Dragon
News 3 hours ago

Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt of Baby Komodo Dragon

 The smugglers concealed the young lizard in a sock and placed it inside a backpack.
Indonesia to Send Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza Later This Week
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia to Send Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza Later This Week

 The Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI) plans to deliver aid worth Rp 2.9 billion.
After Weeks in Besieged Gaza, Some Foreign Nationals and Wounded Palestinians Are Allowed to Leave
News 6 hours ago

After Weeks in Besieged Gaza, Some Foreign Nationals and Wounded Palestinians Are Allowed to Leave

 The news came as US President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting.
Five Young Contestants Awarded at 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023
Special Updates 16 hours ago

Five Young Contestants Awarded at 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023

 Five inspiring young contestants took home awards at the 14ᵗʰ SATU Indonesia Awards 2023.
Three Men Get Life Sentence for Murdering Victims with Poisoned Coffee
News 17 hours ago

Three Men Get Life Sentence for Murdering Victims with Poisoned Coffee

 Presiding Judge Suparna said that the fact that the trio had pleaded guilty served as a mitigating factor in the sentencing.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Doubts Myanmar is Close to Inclusive National Dialogue
1
Indonesia Doubts Myanmar is Close to Inclusive National Dialogue
2
Indonesia Explains Why It Took Long for ASEAN to Respond to Gaza Conflict
3
Agus Subiyanto Nominated for Military Chief Just 6 Days After Latest Promotion
4
Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai
5
Couple Arrested for Selling Lethal Bootleg Alcohol that Kills 14 in Indonesia
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED