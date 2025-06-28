Frank & co., LAKUEMAS, KPPB Partner to Empower Women

June 28, 2025 | 5:09 pm
Jakarta. Jewelry brand Frank & co., online gold-selling platform LAKUEMAS, and women's community Komunitas Perempuan dan Berbagi (KPPB) recently held a women's empowerment gathering.

The event, themed “Embracing Inner Glow as Women’s Natural Brilliance,” aimed to inspire women to embrace confidence for the future. Rolly Soesanto of Frank & co. noted that while jewelry symbolizes elegance, it also offers strength and confidence to Indonesian women.

"When a woman wears Frank & co. diamond jewelry, she brings her own story and uniqueness. Just like natural diamonds that are formed through a long process to become beautiful and valuable. Likewise, women who, with insight and financial readiness, can grow into strong and radiant individuals," said Rolly.

LAKEUMAS was also present to provide their insights on how women can begin investing in digital gold to achieve financial independence. Minarni Tanu, the company’s co-founder and also the chief financial officer of Central Mega Kencana (CMK), said it was important for women to be financially literate and own stable assets such as gold.

"We often associate women's beauty with physical appearance alone. However, the true strength of Indonesian women goes beyond that. Outer beauty can be displayed through Frank & co. diamond jewelry, while inner beauty is reflected through insight and financial readiness, so that women can be a light for themselves and their surroundings," Minarni said.

She added, "Through LAKUEMAS, we want to facilitate access to safe, flexible gold investment. People can also start small with their investment.”

Speaking on behalf of the KPPB, Meiline Tenardi welcomed the partnership with Frank & co. and LAKUEMAS. “We hope to inspire more women to shine from within and continue to grow,” Meiline said.

The gathering also included an in-depth session in which participants could learn the characteristics of natural diamonds. Frank & co. also set up a “29 Years of Natural Brilliance” exhibition featuring its natural diamond jewelry collection.

Both LAKUEMAS and Frank & co. are part of the jewelry giant CMK.

