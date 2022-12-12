NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Frank & co. presents Frank & co. ME Collection at the 2022 Head in the Clouds Jakarta. (Photo Courtesy of Frank & co.)

Frank & co. Sparkles Up Head in the Clouds Jakarta

DECEMBER 12, 2022

Jakarta. Jewelry brand Frank & co. recently sparkled up the Jakarta edition of the 2022 Head in the Clouds, or HITC,  as the jewelry partner to the long-awaited music festival which took place at the Community Park Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 on Dec. 3-4.

The jewelry brand got to show its Frank Gold and Frank & co. ME collections to the festival goers through an experience area and a jewelry lounge set up at the venue. 

“Through our booth at HITC Jakarta, we would like to deliver an experience in which the audience can see for themselves what sort of fine jewelry creations can be made if we Frank & co. take inspiration from 88rising’s works, which always puts aesthetics, curation, and innovation first,” Frank & co. general manager Ferdy Felano said in a recent press statement.

At the two-day music event, Frank & co. had set up an experience area that was open for all festival goers. There was also a jewelry lounge for musicians and VIP guests in the Artist Village area. 

Musicians Stephanie Poetri, Milli, Ayase, and Ikura of Yoasobi, Atarashii Gakko!, as well as Jonah Wei Haas and Brook Alexander who were part of Brian Immanuel’s team, also snapped pictures with Frank & co.'s jewelry.

The Frank Gold collection is one of the brand’s premium gold jewelry lines made using Italian technology and high-quality materials. Its design takes inspiration from modern geometric lines which are on trend at the moment. The Frank & co. ME collection encompasses a heart-shaped gold pendant with letter charms that can become a confidence booster.

Frank & co.'s Frank Gold collection. (Photo Courtesy of Frank & co.)

Frank & co. is under the jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana, which also encompasses MONDIAL and the Palace Jeweler. For more information, visit Frank & co.’s official website www.frankncojewellery.com and @frankco_id on Instagram.

