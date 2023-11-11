Saturday, November 11, 2023
Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards

November 11, 2023 | 3:03 pm
Singer Isyana Sarasvati wins the diamond-laden Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) award on Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Frank & co.)
Singer Isyana Sarasvati wins the diamond-laden Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) award on Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Frank & co.)

Jakarta. Jewelry giant Frank & co. recently took part in one of Indonesia’s largest music awards ceremony, namely the 26th Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI), by presenting the event’s first-ever diamond-laden trophies.

The sparkly trophies are part of Frank & co.’s collaboration with the event’s foundation Yayasan Anugerah Musik Indonesia (YAMI). Pavita Kumala, the general manager for marketing at the parent company Central Mega Kencana (CMK), said that Frank & co. presented 9 diamond-laden trophies for the 26th AMI.

“There are only 9 of such trophies in the world, and we present this for the distinguished figures of Indonesia’s music industry,” Pavita was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“Together with YAMI, Frank & co. presents these special trophies that embrace the collar designs adorned with F VVS-quality diamonds. These are all for Indonesia’s top musicians who continue to innovate and make high-quality music,” Pavita said.

Pavita said that the trophies went to winners of the best categories and lifetime achievement awards. Each trophy has 359 F VVS diamonds, totaling a carat. Diamonds represent strength, eternity, and beauty. Music conductors share the values as they orchestrate a beautiful symphony.

Go to Frank & co.’s official website to learn more about the 26th AMI Awards trophies. Also, follow @franknco_id to stay updated. 

#Special Updates
