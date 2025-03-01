From Backyard to National Stage: Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap’s Geothermal CSR Initiative

Jakarta. Meet Tengku Afif, a resilient coffee farmer from Semende Darat Ulu, South Sumatra. He transformed his backyard house into a remarkable coffee cultivation. But, like other coffee farmers, poor-quality beans and low prices have been inevitable.

Fortunately, Tengku Afif found hope through the Livelihood Improvement Program: Climate-Adaptive Coffee training, initiated by Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap (SERD). His story reflects the profound impact of SERD’s commitment to enhancing the social aspect in all project areas. Now, his coffee resonates nationally.

Helping People to the Next Level

Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap holds a CSR initiative to empower local coffee farmers. (Photo Courtesy of Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap)

As an independent geothermal power producer, SERD has a 30-year phase permit from the government. With a long-term commitment, the CSR integration ensures that all activities prioritize our employees' well-being, families, and the local community. By upholding social justice and mutual respect, SERD aims to be a socially and environmentally responsible company that contributes to the betterment of society.

Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap, located in Muara Enim Regency, Lahat Regency, and Pagar Alam City, South Sumatra, has started production since December 2021. In Rantau Dedap, SERD strengthens the community’s quality of life through Integrated Social Development Programs (ISDP). SERD empowers them with livelihood improvement.

Since the early phase of the company's project, SERD has supported more than 50 coffee farmers to pursue their calling in coffee cultivation.

Empowering Sustainable Livelihood in Rantau Dedap

Coffee farming has long been a way of life—a tradition passed down through generations. Yet, despite its rich heritage, many farmers have faced challenges in cultivation, marketing, and adapting to an ever-changing climate. Recognizing these struggles, the Livelihood Improvement Program (LIP) focused on elevating coffee farming as the primary livelihood for the local community, with a mission to transform coffee farming into a sustainable and thriving livelihood.

SERD equipped coffee farmers with the skills needed for successful cultivation, marketing, and packaging through comprehensive training, feasibility studies, and capacity-building initiatives. Beyond these technical skills, SERD also took a forward-thinking approach by addressing one of the most pressing concerns of our time—climate change. A specialized workshop was conducted to strengthen farmers' adaptability, ensuring that their crops could withstand shifting weather patterns and environmental challenges.

Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap equips local farmers with skills needed for cultivation and marketing. (Photo Courtesy of Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap)

But sustainability isn’t just about knowledge—it’s also about infrastructure. As part of SERD's efforts, the company built a greenhouse dome to support the coffee drying process and provide proper storage facilities. This not only preserves the quality of the coffee beans but also helps farmers maintain consistent production regardless of external weather conditions.

Collaboration has been at the heart of this initiative. SERD partnered with the Anwar Muhammad Foundation (AMF) to establish KUBE (Kelompok Usaha Bersama)—a cooperative that strengthens the coffee supply chain. By organizing farmers into a structured group, KUBE has helped them connect with potential buyers, secure fair prices, and expand market opportunities.

Unleashing Community’s Potential Via CSR Impactful Initiatives

SERD's program operates on four pillars: Education & Health, Economic Empowerment, Infrastructure & Community Relations. Each division's participation is crucial in paving the successful path for the company's geothermal operations, which often intersect with local communities.

Tengku Afif's journey exemplifies the tangible and continuous impact of Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap's Livelihood Improvement Program: Climate-adaptive Coffee training.

"Through our sustainable CSR programs, we transform the lives of individuals while nurturing the holistic development of the communities where we operate. Our initiatives celebrate the vibrant local coffee industry and showcase the exceptional artistry that thrives within these communities. These practices, though small, have a continuous impact. CSR is not only a responsibility; it’s in our DNA," SERD said.

Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap holds a CSR initiative to empower local coffee farmers. (Photo Courtesy of Supreme Energy Rantau Dedap)

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: