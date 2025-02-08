From London to Tokyo: BNI Diaspora Loans Fuel Indonesian Businesses Overseas

The Jakarta Globe
February 8, 2025 | 2:11 pm
Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) overseas office. (Photo courtesy of BNI)
Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) overseas office. (Photo courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State lender Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is helping Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs expand their businesses abroad through its Diaspora Loan program, which has financed 20 restaurants and cafes and four convenience stores across multiple countries. 

"We aim to provide Indonesian entrepreneurs abroad with opportunities to access broader markets. So far, 20 restaurants and cafes in cities like Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, New York, Seoul, and Singapore have benefited from working capital financing through our Diaspora Loan program," Okki Rushartomo, Corporate Secretary of BNI, said on Saturday.

BNI London has emerged as the largest distributor of diaspora loans, particularly for restaurants and cafes. Businesses such as Waroeng Padang Lapek, Ginger Ruby, and Citra Lestari in London have received funding to scale their operations. Meanwhile, BNI Hong Kong and BNI New York have each financed three restaurant and cafe owners, including D’Grobak in New York and Lucky Indonesia Restaurant in Hong Kong.

In Asia-Pacific, BNI’s Tokyo and Seoul branches have also supported entrepreneurs, providing loans to businesses such as Cinta Jawa Restaurant and Kopi Kalyan in Tokyo, and Warung Mami Papi and Delisha Cafe in Seoul. In Singapore, recipients include Dapur Van Java in Perth and Staple Food.

Beyond the culinary sector, BNI is helping diaspora entrepreneurs establish convenience stores in cities such as Hong Kong, London, and Seoul. Beneficiaries include Toko Indonesia Rista and JKM Christy in Hong Kong and AlbarMart in Seoul.

"Our support not only strengthens these businesses but also bolsters financial and trade relations between Indonesia and international markets," Okki noted.

BNI’s Diaspora Loan program also extends to other sectors. BNI Hong Kong recently funded Surya Trading, a company that has successfully conducted business matching with Indonesian MSMEs to introduce local snacks and food products to global markets. 

"Surya Trading’s success is a model we aim to replicate to help more Indonesian MSMEs break into the international arena," Okki concluded

