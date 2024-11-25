FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting

Hong Kong. The Fire Services Department (FSD) and the China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Nov. 12 to jointly promote 5G smart firefighting, especially in offshore firefighting, aiming to enhance the emergency management level of Hong Kong and provide better safeguards for citizens.

The FSD and the CMHK will explore the feasibility of applying innovative technologies in fire service work across various technical fields, including the use of technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, thermal imaging, and the Internet of Things; developing innovative applications of the offshore and low-altitude economy in rescue operations; and applying advanced indoor locating technologies in firefighting operations. This collaboration can significantly strengthen the FSD's rescue service quality and operational efficiency, as well as enhancing the safety of frontline personnel.

CMHK will expand its offshore 5G network coverage and combine mobile network signal amplifiers deployed on fire ships to enable fire ships and coast guard ships to receive network signals in areas 25 kilometers offshore, as well as technologies such as satellite propagation. To help FSD increase network capacity at offshore accident sites.

Witnessed by the Director of Fire Services, Andy Yeung, and the Executive Consultant of the CMHK, Sean Lee, the MOU was signed by the Assistant Director (Corporate Strategy) of the FSD, Wong Ka-wing, and the Managing Director of the Corporate Market Division of the CMHK, Johnson Zhang.



Yeung said that the FSD is studying the establishment of a new fire detection system in typhoon shelters, which uses thermal imaging lenses and artificial intelligence technology to monitor ship fires in real-time in typhoon shelters. Unmanned ships are deployed at a faster speed to carry out fire operations, effectively reducing human lives and financial losses from fires.



Lee said that the CMHK has been carrying out various exchanges, collaborations, and exploratory practices regarding application scenarios such as fire rescue and fire warnings with the FSD since last year. Both parties joined hands again this year to launch exploration and pilot schemes on projects such as backpack base stations and emergency communications, with a view to further enhancing the cooperation of both parties in fire technologies.

The Hong Kong offshore Greater Bay Area hasn’t always been covered by communication networks, which has suppressed the network communication requirements of people, ships, and objects offshore. CMHK provides continuous coverage of 5G networks along the offshore areas of Hong Kong, Macao, and the Greater Bay Area. It stimulated the development of a new offshore economy in the Greater Bay Area. It not only meets FSD's offshore firefighting and rescued communications requirements but also meets sea passenger ship's basic communications, 5G FWA, and CCTV surveillance requirements. The future will also greatly stimulate the Greater Bay Area fishermen's business needs, such as safe communications, live entertainment, fish raft monitoring, wind power patrol, and cruise ship entertainment.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: