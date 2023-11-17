Friday, November 17, 2023
Gaganjeet Bhullar on Lead at BNI Indonesian Masters

November 17, 2023 | 12:30 pm
Jakarta.  Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is on the lead in the first round of the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters by Tunas Niaga Energi (TNE), after a bogey-free 8-under 63. 

Many elite golfers are also taking part in the tournament for cash prizes totaling $1.5 million. The golf championship also saw Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri and Indonesian golfer Jonathan Wijono taking part in the event. As well as Sarit Suwannarut, Thai golfer and the 2022 edition champion. Jonathan also commented on the BNI Indonesian Masters Tournament presented by TNE.

“This world-class tour motivated me. Getting to this tour was tough. So I focus on the quality of my shots,” Jonathan was quoted as saying in a press statement.

“I want to keep up this atmosphere. Remain conservative and aggressive,” Jonathan said, commenting on how he planned on competing in the second round and cut-off round.

BNI president director Royke Tumilaar said that the first day of the competition was incredibly intense. This event is also part of BNI’s efforts to bolster its ‘go global’ branding. Many partners and investors, be it from home and abroad, are also fond of the sport.

“We will continue to push for branding and open up new global business potentials, including via the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE,” Royke said.


Read More:State-Owned Bank BNI Takes Home Two Awards from The Finance

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
BNI
