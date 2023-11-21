Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins BNI Indonesian Masters Presented by TNE

November 21, 2023 | 2:46 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Gaganjeet Bhullar won the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament presented by Tunas Niaga Energi (TNE) over the weekend.

Bhullar scored a total of 24-under par 260. Indian golfer Karandeep Kochar claimed second place after scoring 19 under-265. Third place were Ben Campbell and David Puig Currius, both scoring 18-under 266. Bhullar got to take home a whopping $270,000 after winning the golf tournament. Jonathan Wijono became the best Indonesian player in the tournament after scoring 9 under 275. Jonathan along with 11 other golfers got to take home a cash prize worth $12,725, respectively.

Read More:BNI Announces Promos to Welcome Festive Season

Bhullar said that playing at the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE had been an incredible experience. He also applauded BNI for sponsoring the golf tournament, including the cash prize which totaled a whopping $1.5 million.

“BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE can help international golfers build their careers,” Bhullar was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Royke Tumilaar, the president director at BNI, said that all golfers had shown stunning performance at the tournament.

“Congratulations to the winners and all the participating athletes. We are proud to have brought together all golf enthusiasts from across the globe in one International Series tour,” Royke said.

Read More:BNI, Health Ministry Donate Cataract Equipment to Floating Hospital

