Gebyar Traveloka Winners Get to Take Home CMK's Jewelry

Diamond jewelries from Frank & co. shown at the Gebyar Traveloka media gathering in Tangerang on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Central Mega Kencana)

Jakarta. Winners of the Gebyar Traveloka —a loyalty program competition by the booking unicorn Traveloka— will get to take home diamond jewelry sets from jeweler Central Mega Kencana or CMK, according to a press release.

CMK houses three jewelry brands, namely MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler.

Advertisement

Gebyar Traveloka runner-up will win a diamond jewelry set from Frank & co. While The Palace Jeweler’s diamond jewelry awaits the third-place winner.

“For more than five decades, CMK through its jewelry has consistently shown its commitment to become a company that focuses on consumer’s aspirations, delivering the best service, and innovations for high-quality products. These shared values align with Traveloka’s commitment. We are also committed to collaborating with and supporting other stakeholders, and initiatives that align with such values,” CMK PR manager Chikita Rosemarie said in a recent press statement.

“Jewelry and travel or recreational activities have similarities. Both create memories and something to celebrate in life,” Chikita said.

Gebyar Traveloka is an exclusive competition open for all Traveloka and Traveloka priority members.

Traveloka is collaborating with major brands such as CMK and carmaker Wuling Motors Indonesia to give Rp 600 million worth of prizes —ranging from diamond jewelry to an electric vehicle— for 120 winners.

Visit CMK’s official website to learn more about its jewelry brands. For more information on its latest diamond jewelry collections, go to Instagram @mondial, @franknco_id, and @thepalace_id. Sign up for the CMK Club loyalty program to check out other promos from CMK.

Read more: