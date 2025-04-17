Gold Hoarding Phenomenon in Indonesia: Fear of Missing Out or Rational?

April 17, 2025 | 7:45 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)
(Photo Courtesy of Pegadaian)

Jakarta. Enthusiasm towards gold investment is soaring high in Indonesia as geopolitical turmoil sparked economic uncertainties. Fluctuations in commodity prices also led to changes in Indonesians' investing behaviors.

Gold itself is often called a safe haven investment because it is a relatively stable investment instrument even though market conditions are volatile. Aside from being highly liquid, gold is resistant to inflation to maintain asset value. It has also become a safe haven, especially since the price of gold is forecast to continue to rise.

Galeri 24, a subsidiary of the state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian, is also witnessing the gold popularity.

Customers are not only crowding Galeri 24 outlets in Jakarta, but also across Indonesia. In April 8-13, Galeri 24 has sold over 250 kilograms of gold bullion and more than 6 kilograms of gold jewelry. Galeri 24's customer Riri revealed she had just bought 100 grams of gold at Galeri 24.

"Because the price of gold keeps on increasing. That's why I feel like investing in gold would be a good decision. Galeri 24 also has many outlets, some are even close to my home. The buyback price is also high here," Riri was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Galeri 24 offers various products, ranging from gold bars with a denomination of 1 gram to 1 kilogram. There are also Baby Gold types with a denomination of 0.001 grams to 0.5 grams, various jewelry with various models, customizable gold souvenirs, as well as 12.5 kilogram gold bars. Many customers also bought their gold digitally.

"We welcome the current gold hunting trend among Indonesians. Pegadaian has various gold products, including gold installments and gold savings. Many are also making their transactions digitally. In April alone, Pegadaian Gold Savings transactions had increased by up to fourfold," said Pegadaian's president director Damar Latri Setiawan.

The transactions used to average at around Rp 380 billion and had now soared to Rp 1.5 trillion.

"People also don't need to worry because Pegadaian implements a 1:1 system for gold transaction services. When there is a request for a Gold Installment or Gold Savings transaction by a customer, Pegadaian has prepared a physical gold stock of the number of grams transacted," Damar said.

The various gold-based investment options offered by Pegadaian can be owned by the public easily, quickly, and safely. As Indonesia's first gold bank, Pegadaian also offers gold deposits which are also soaring in popularity.

