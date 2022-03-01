GoPay, Pluang Encourage Young Investors to Diversify Portfolio

Jakarta. Investment app Pluang is teaming up with e-wallet GoPay to encourage Indonesia’s young investors to diversify their portfolio in a financial literacy campaign called “FinanSiap”.

As part of FinanSiap, Pluang and GoPay recently held Instagram lives on their respective accounts, during which they zeroed in on investment diversification, portfolio expansion, and risk mitigation.

Sharing their insights during the Instagram live were Pluang Co-Founder Claudia Kolonas, GoPay chief marketing officer Fibriyani Elastria, as well as Felicia Putri Tjiasaka, who co-founded the financial literacy platform Ternak Uang.

According to Claudia, Indonesia is seeing a high growth rate of retail investors, with most coming from the millennial age group. And these statistics motivate Pluang to continue to boost people’s financial literacy.

“We want the public to know that every investment has its own risk. By knowing one’s risk profile, it would be much easier for investors to choose the right asset class as a vehicle to reach their financial goals,” Claudia said, as quoted from a recent press statement on Friday.

Diversification is crucial to minimize risks. Pluang enables investors to diversify their portfolio by investing in various asset classes all in just one app, according to Claudia.

Pluang currently boasts over 4 million registered users. Pluang also offers mutual fund and gold investments to Gojek users via the GoInvestasi feature, in which people can start investing at just 0.01 gram of gold or equivalent to Rp 10,000 ($0.70).

“On this [episode of] FinanSiap, we invite people to take advantage of the convenience of investing in gold and mutual funds via GoInvestasi on the Gojek app. This is part of GoPay’s efforts to enable people to manage their money and cultivate the habit of saving money to make their financial dreams come true,” Febriyani said.

Ternak Uang’s Felicia echoed the importance of portfolio diversification to minimize risks. She suggested Gojek users to start investing as soon as possible, starting with low-risk assets like the gold and mutual funds on GoInvestasi.

According to Pluang’s press release, the company saw a significant increase in transactions in the GoInvestasi throughout last year. Consequently, Pluang’s app users jumped by almost 33-fold in 2021, compared to the year prior.