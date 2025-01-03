Government Finally Distributes Subsidized Fertilizers on Time

Jakarta. For the first time in history, Indonesia's subsidized fertilizer distribution started on time, precisely on Jan. 1.

This long-awaited timeliness has enabled farmers to get better access to subsidized fertilizers to better prepare for the planting season, according to the state-owned company Pupuk Indonesia. The Prabowo Subianto administration has put a strong emphasis on the agricultural sector, among others, by simplifying the subsidized fertilizer distribution. The government is also making sure that its allocations are better planned.

"On behalf of Indonesian farmers, we would like to thank President Prabowo for his commitment to the agricultural sector. The timely subsidized fertilizer distribution marks a key milestone for us to boost the national agricultural productivity," Agricultural Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman was quoted as saying in a press statement on Friday.

The ministry has set out a ministerial decree that allocated 9.5 million tons of subsidized fertilizers to be distributed this year. About 4.6 million tons are urea fertilizers, and 4.2 million tons of others are NPK or fertilizers that mainly encompass nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. There are also 147,000 NPK cacao fertilizers and 500,000 tons of organic fertilizers. The distribution will reach farmers across various agricultural, horticultural, and plantation sectors. They include farmers who plant rice paddy, corn, soya beans, chili peppers, onions, garlic, sugar cane, cacao, and coffee.

A farmer is eligible for the subsidized fertilizer if their plot of land spans no more than 2 hectares. Farmers who join the forest community or manage social forests are also eligible.

Farmers can get their subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks starting on Jan. 1.

State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia data shows a significant increase in its fertilizer absorption this planting season.

"This is not just about fertilizers. But this is about Indonesia's food security future. By making sure that the fertilizers are available in a timely manner, farmers can start the planting season with great confidence," Andi Amran said.

Yogyakarta farmer Ridwan said that it was now easier for him to get the fertilizers as he would not have to show his farmer card. "I could get the subsidized fertilizers on Jan. 1, simply with my identity card. I also did not have any issues," Ridwan said.

Prambanan farmer Wiyono also said that he could pick up his subsidized fertilizers without a hitch.

"I could get them right on time on Jan. 1. Praise be to God. Everything goes well. Thank you, Agricultural Ministry," Wiyono said.

These farmers also hoped that the fertilizers could boost production, thus enabling Indonesia to be self-sufficient in food production.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: