Gov't Allocates Rp 46.8 Trillion Worth of Subsidized Fertilizers for 2025

Jakarta. The government has allocated 9.55 million tons of subsidized fertilizers worth Rp 46.8 trillion (approximately $2.9 billion) to be distributed across the archipelago next year.

According to Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, the government will also make sure that its distribution will be precise and transparent. East Java will receive the biggest portion at 1.88 million tons or Rp 8.87 trillion. Followed by Central Java (1.38 million tons or Rp 6.74 trillion), and West Java (1.1 million tons or Rp 5.33 trillion).

South Sulawesi gets 922,000 tons of subsidized fertilizers or worth Rp 4.1 trillion. Indonesia has allocated 812,000 tons of subsidized fertilizers (Rp 4.21 trillion) to Lampung. Farmers in North Sumatra will receive 517,000 tons or Rp 2.56 trillion worth of subsidized fertilizers.

"These provinces are a priority because of their strategic role as the country's food barns. The government has set a goal to start distributing these fertilizers on Jan. 1," Amran was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The government has also simplified the distribution process. They have also coordinated with the police, military, and attorney general office to make sure that there is no misdistribution.

Amran said he hoped the subsidies could help farmers reduce production costs and increase harvest productivity. This will not only help secure national food supplies but also keep food prices stable.

"Subsidized fertilizer is not just aid, but an investment for the future of a more robust and self-sufficient Indonesian agricultural sector," Amran said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: