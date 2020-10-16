Gov't Asks Parents to Help Boost Student Vaccination

Jakarta. The government is calling for parents to get their kids aged 12-17 years vaccinated against Covid-19 immediately as schools reopen their doors.

The government has given its green light for a number of schools to hold limited face-to-face classes following a slowdown in Covid-19 cases.

In-person learning is necessary, as it is more effective to maintain the education quality. It also prevents kids from dropping out of school and achieving lower learning outcomes.

According to Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate, the government will always keep an eye on in-person schooling by prioritizing the safety of students, teachers, and school staff.

The declining Covid-19 trend does not mean we can relax when it comes to health protocols and vaccination.

"Protecting the education personnel, particularly the students, is not only the school's responsibility. The government, school administrators, parents and the students themselves must also work together to ensure the limited in-person learning can run smoothly and safely," Johnny said on Monday, as quoted from an official statement.

Indonesia's vaccination coverage for the 12-17 years age group is still low.

As of August 5, 2.7 million adolescents received their first vaccine dose. This number only accounts for 10.38 percent of the targeted 26.7 million adolescents. About 1.9 million adolescents or 7.16 percent of the target have gotten both doses, according to the government's written statement.

Parent's support is necessary for the adolescent vaccine rollout to pick up pace.

Vaccination is not the main requirement for the limited in-person schooling. Even so, vaccination is vital to protect the students' health. Boosting the adolescent vaccine rollout is crucial to strengthen body immunity and reduce the risks of serious illness if infected with Covid-19, Johnny said.

"[The vaccination] will not only protect the students and other education personnel, but also their families at home," the minister said.

Only Jakarta and Bali have a quite high vaccination coverage for the 12-17 age group. Other regional governments are expected to follow Jakarta and Bali's footsteps.

People can get their Covid-19 jab at public health facilities, hospitals, or vaccination centers. Information on the available vaccination booths is available via s.id/infovaksin. Young vaccine recipients can come to the vaccination booth on schedule by bringing their family card or ID card if they already have one.

The Health Ministry regulates the vaccine for adolescents. The vaccine used is proven to be safe and efficacious. The National Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) has also given its nod for the vaccine.

Johnny hoped the teens could get their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their beloved families.

"The government has ensured the vaccine supply. Getting information on vaccine locations is now easier than ever," Johnny said.

"So what are you waiting for? Let's hurry up and vaccinate the 12-17 age group. This vaccination is important to protect the nation's next generation," he said.