Gov’t Launches 14 New Public Service Malls

July 13, 2023 | 5:41 pm
The Public Service Mall Inauguration Event in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of State Administrative Reform Ministry.)
Jakarta. State Administrative Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas on Thursday launched 14 public service malls across 10 provinces.

The malls are located in various regencies and cities including Aceh Besar, Humbang Hasundutan, Musi Rawas, Tangerang, West Bandung, Cirebon, Pangandaran, Tegal, Kubu Raya, Pangkajene Islands, Soppeng, Wajo, Poso, and Konawe.

Musi Rawas serves as the pilot project for the national digital public service mall. 

“My utmost appreciation to all regents and mayors who got involved in establishing the public service mall. Let’s continue to learn and work together to bring improvement in public services,” Anas said during a ceremony marking the launch of the new public service malls at his office in Jakarta.

The public service malls aim to improve public services through four platforms: direct service, mobile service, self-service, and electronic service. 

“Our friends have been developing these four models so all of you who have had the public service mall in place can take the initiative in public services,” he added.

The newly-adopted system will evolve into an Omni-channel concept, prioritizing user satisfaction by providing consistent and integrated communication channels, he said. 

The digital public service mall will gradually expand its services, and a virtual platform is being developed to enable remote access. 

Initially, the digital platform focuses on citizenship administrative and health worker licensing services.

“The public service mall is a continuous program and now we introduce the digital platform that doesn’t require manual entry. Users can receive integrated services at the Home Affairs Ministry because of hard work by us all,” Anas said.

The digital version of the public service mall incorporates face recognition technology for user verification and identification, integrated with the Digital Citizenship Identity (IKD). Minister Anas expressed hope that the digital public service mall will be available nationwide.

Diah Natalisa, a deputy at the State Administrative Bureaucratic Reform Ministry overseeing public services, said the new public service malls launched on Thursday bring the total number of the platform to 134.

Rgents and mayors with existing public service malls are encouraged to share their experiences and the benefits of the system with their counterparts, to inspire the adoption of similar systems in more cities and regencies, she said.

